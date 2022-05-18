ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump ally Cawthorn concedes defeat in Republican U.S. House primary in North Carolina

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - First-term U.S. congressman Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, an ally of former President Donald Trump who has drawn the ire of fellow Republicans over controversial remarks and a nude video, conceded to party primary challenger Chuck Edwards in his House of Representatives race, local news outlet WRAL and CNN reported on Tuesday.

Edwards, a North Carolina state senator, will now face a Democratic opponent in the Nov. 8 general election in North Carolina's 11th congressional district. Cawthorn, endorsed by Trump despite a series of controversies, is at age 26 the youngest member of Congress. read more

Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Will Dunham and Ross Colvin

Comments / 96

Jill D Guy
2d ago

I hope this guy goes into rehab before he hurts himself! Glad you're gone though. You're one very sick young man. Get some help

Reply
52
Debbie Tyner
2d ago

this is the perfect example of " being your own worse enemy".. Sounds like he imploded his entire life.

Reply
33
John Avery
1d ago

thank you North Carolina , you got this one right . you should have never sent him to DC . now can you repent for sending him the first time .

Reply
8
