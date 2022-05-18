ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastriano Wins GOP Nomination For Governor, Will Face Democrat Shapiro in November

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. — Retired U.S. Army Colonel and current state senator for Pennsylvania’s 33rd District Doug Mastriano is the projected winner of the commonwealth’s Republican primary for governor. (PHOTO: State Senator Doug Mastriano speaks during...

Who's running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
Doug Mastriano Has Won the Republican Nomination for Governor of Pennsylvania.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Doug Mastriano has won the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania. Mastriano beat eight other candidates in Tuesday’s primary election and a party establishment that had tried to head off his coming victory over fears that he is too extreme to win fall’s general election in the presidential battleground. Mastriano, a retired U.S. Army colonel and state senator since 2019 who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, will face Democrat Josh Shapiro in the November election. Mastriano and Shapiro are vying for the right to succeed Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who is constitutionally term-limited Mastriano was well on his way to victory when Trump endorsed him on Saturday.
Fetterman Wins Democratic Nod in U.S. Senate Race

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) – John Fetterman is the winner of the Democratic nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. (PHOTO: Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman visited Clarion in 2019 as part of his statewide marijuana legalization listening tour. Photo by Dave Cyphert of of ProPoint Media Photography.) Fetterman...
Josh Shapiro
Joseph Gale
Lou Barletta
Lou Barletta fights to secure Governor nomination

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the most closely watched races in the nation is that of the Governor of Pennsylvania. Former Hazleton Mayor and former Congressman Lou Barletta are one of two leading candidates vying for the GOP nomination. We stopped by the largest polling place in Hazleton on East Broad. Turnout was low […]
2022 Pennsylvania primary election results

Polls in Pennsylvania closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, but the counting continues. • Former Allegheny County Councilwoman Cindy Kirk won her Republican primary race in the 30th State House District by more than a 4-to-1 margin, according to unofficial tallies. • Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former...
Jake Corman to temporarily take over as acting lieutenant governor

The Wolf administration announced Tuesday that President Pro Tempore of the Senate Jake Corman will temporarily assume the duties of acting lieutenant governor. The declaration was sent this afternoon after the governor was informed that the lieutenant governor was going to undergo a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator, his campaign announced Tuesday.
'It's Completely Polarized': Political Divide Hard To Ignore In Bucks County As Voters Come Out For Pennsylvania Primary

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Voters are turning out at polling places across Pennsylvania, choosing the candidates they want to see on the general election ballot in November. Bucks County is one of the counties voting for a U.S. Congress seat, and the county has taken center stage in the last two presidential elections, a once majority Democratic base that now had just a slight margin over a very vocal Republican minority. Voters here live in the Council Rock School District, where many say the divide is hard to ignore. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 A steady stream of voters came out...
State house candidate says he had problems at Pa. polling place this morning

An incumbent Democrat state representative is alerting Pa. primary voters about potential problems and long delays at the polls. State Rep. Manny Guzman, D-Berks, said he encountered substantial delay at his polling place this morning. In a press release released by his office, he is blaming poll workers not being properly trained on Berks County’s new voting machines.
Breaking Down the Candidates for PA Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Voters registered with either the Democratic or Republican parties will have until 8 p.m. to cast their vote in person. If voters are in-line by that time, they will still be able to vote. If voting by mail, and you have not returned your ballot, the...
In 2024, these two groups will decide which president PA picks

Mike Harbison has always been a guy who speaks his mind. His political values wave from flags outside his home in a small town south of Pittsburgh. And when the People’s Convoy made its way to Washington, D.C., his Harbison Trucking Inc. truck lined up right behind hundreds of others.
