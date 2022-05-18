Tour de Nash 2022 returns

Nashville biking event Tour de Nash returns for its 18th annual urban bike ride on Saturday. Interested riders must register ahead of time because day-of registration will not be available.

Tour de Nash offers three tours to suit individual rider styles. There is a City Tour, Local Tour and Grand Tour which span 9 miles, 25 miles and 45 miles respectively.

This year there will also be a Kid's Tour, which is a 2-mile ride created for Walk Bike Nashville's Safe Routes to Schools focus schools and any family with kids. Tickets for this tour are $10 and include a t-shirt, a marked 2-mile route on the Shelby Bottoms Greenway and lots of water and snacks.

The event offers refreshments, bathroom facilities and basic bicycle maintenance equipment every 10-15 miles of each of its tours. There will not be route security, but routes will be marked with spray chalk and riders will be provided with digital and paper copies of the routes.

Paid riders will receive a t-shirt, ride number and rider packet. They will also select a location from which to start since there will be no mass start this year.

The rides can begin any time between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Grand Tour riders are recommended to begin before 9 a.m.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a "Celebration Center" will be hosting food trucks and a beer garden, located at Frankie Pierce Park.

Walk Bike Nashville members may purchase Tour de Nash tickets at a discounted rate.

To register or learn more information about the event, visit the Walk Bike Nashville website .