Detroit Retiree Sees Sidewalk Repaired Months After Water Main Break

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit homeowner who says his yard was damaged after repairs on a water main break is now breathing a sigh of relief.

Retiree Gilbert Parlor, who lives in a home on Artesian Street, said he had been waiting three months for the Department of Water and Sewerage to return to fix the sidewalk.

In February, CW50 was there when city crews came to repair a water main break on his street, but Parlor says those repairs damaged his yard. After an updated report last week , the department has since made repairs.

Parlor says although it took months, he’s happy the process of getting his yard back in order is beginning.

In a statement last week , DWSD said property restoration occurs between April and October but was delayed due to April being a colder month this year.

City officials say they’re currently working on those projects for residents and will continue into the fall.

