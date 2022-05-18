GOP Michigan Governor Candidate Ryan Kelley Says COVID Policies At Debate A ‘Dealbreaker’

(CBS DETROIT) — A Republican candidate for governor of Michigan says he will refuse to participate in a debate over COVID-19 policies.

Ottawa County real estate agent Ryan Kelley says he will not take part in the debate at the 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference due to the Detroit Regional Chamber’s policy requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

In a post on Facebook, Kelley calls it a “dealbreaker” and urges other Republican candidates to follow suit.

However, a report from the Detroit Free Press says the regional chamber previously said the debate will be held outside and there will be a separate registration option for the debate and other outdoor events that are requiring proof of vaccination or negative test.

The debate, which the chamber is hosting in coordination with the Michigan Republican Party, is scheduled for June 2.

