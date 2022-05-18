ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

GOP Michigan Governor Candidate Ryan Kelley Says COVID Policies At Debate A ‘Dealbreaker’

 2 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) — A Republican candidate for governor of Michigan says he will refuse to participate in a debate over COVID-19 policies.

Ottawa County real estate agent Ryan Kelley says he will not take part in the debate at the 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference due to the Detroit Regional Chamber’s policy requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

In a post on Facebook, Kelley calls it a “dealbreaker” and urges other Republican candidates to follow suit.

However, a report from the Detroit Free Press says the regional chamber previously said the debate will be held outside and there will be a separate registration option for the debate and other outdoor events that are requiring proof of vaccination or negative test.

The debate, which the chamber is hosting in coordination with the Michigan Republican Party, is scheduled for June 2.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 11

Cheryl Reed
1d ago

ha...ha...ha..to prove they dont care about the people they "serve". and being scared to debate it because he knows he has no explanation! "I'm right and don't question me!" if that doesn't tell you ahead of time who he is!

Reply
2
