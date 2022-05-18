ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

‘Stop the Violence’: Detroit Police Officers Host Basketball Game To Promote Peace At Schools

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBmND_0fhg7xRU00

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police officers showed off their basketball skills at Henry Ford High School to promote peace within schools.

The department held a “Stop the Violence, Keep the Peace’ basketball game Tuesday.

At halftime, officers spoke to attendees about the importance of keeping schools safe and free of violence.

DPD will host another game at Cody High School next week.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Homeowner wrestlers with intruder, gun fires during Detroit break-in

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A homeowner wrestled an intruder who broke into his Detroit home Wednesday morning. Police were called to the 6700 block of Memorial around 6 a.m. for a home invasion. Police said the homeowner wrestled with the intruder after he broke in. During the struggle, the intruder's...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
downriversundaytimes.com

Defective headlamp leads to warrant arrest

WYANDOTTE — A defective headlamp spotted by a police officer at 12:51 a.m. May 14 in the 1900 block of 2nd Street prompted a traffic stop, but the driver, a 25-year-old Detroit man, would not comply, and accelerated, trying to outrun the police. The man then turned into a...
DETROIT, MI
newyorkbeacon.com

Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Found Fatally Shot In Detroit Alley

After being missing for almost three weeks, the body of Janiya Brown has been tracked down. The teen was found last week near an abandoned car, which was parked in a debris-filled alley in westside Detroit. She had sustained multiple bullet wounds, and the black Chevy Malibu she was next to had been stolen a couple of days prior.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Wider surveillance: Detroit Police plan to install vehicle ID cameras

Police equipment suppliers are invited to submit proposals for a Detroit network of vehicle-recognition cameras at 75 intersections. Bridge Detroit describes the proposed expansion of images fed to the Real Time Crime Center at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters:. The technology, to be funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars,...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Henry Ford High School#Detroit Police News#Detroitpolice#Dpd#Cody High School#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police seize 23 guns, 43 vehicles, narcotics during 3-day ceasefire operation

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police arrested suspects, seized weapons, impounded vehicles, and issued tickets during a recent ceasefire operation. Operation Jaguar targeted armed offenders. During the three-day ceasefire op that ended May 13, police conducted five search warrants, 314 traffic stops, and 11 Michigan Department of Correction checks. They...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Video shows mom of two killed in hit-and-run in Detroit on Monday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is still trying to find the driver of an F-150 who ran through a median, over a woman, and then continued driving Monday night. Iris Liciaga was crossing Livernois from a neighborhood at McMillan Street in southwest Detroit. Video showed she waited on that median for traffic to clear - so she can finish crossing the street. But one driver wasn't going to clear - she drove right through that patch of grass and killed the mom of two.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox2detroit.com

White House providing Detroit organization with assistance to stop violence in city

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Detroit organizations are receiving assistance from the White House to fight violent crime in the city. The Community Violence Intervention Collaborative named 53 organizations for its training and technical assistance program, including Detroit Friends and Family, Detroit Force, and Ceasefire. "We believe as specialists, people...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: May 16, 2022: Gunman in Buffalo planned to go to one more location to keep shooting, police say

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Police say the white gunman who killed 10 people in a racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store Saturday planned to go to at least one more location to shoot Black people. Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says the suspect planned to “drive down Jefferson Avenue and continue doing the same thing.” Gendron traveled about 3 hours from his home in Conklin, New York, to target Black shoppers. In a 180-page document posted online, the 18-year-old said he wanted to terrorize non-white, non-Christian people in order to get them to leave the country. The shooting was the deadliest in a weekend where shootings also occurred at a California church and a flea market in Texas.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy