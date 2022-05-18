Primary will shape the future of Idaho GOP

Political experts across the country are closely watching the Idaho Republican Primary as the GOP remains split. The Idaho Republican Primary will shape what the future of the GOP will look like in the Gem State.

Races of note are the gubernatorial race, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state superintendent of public instruction, Congressional races, and more.

The focus is on the split within the GOP.

"We've seen some of these growing ideological divisions or differences over the last few election cycles, but one thing that's really interesting in this election is we have more groups involved really trying to endorse and support whether financially or kind of mobilization for their preferred candidate," said Boise State Political Science professor Jaclyn Kettler.

Experts are looking to this election to gauge the future of the party especially measuring the endorsement power of former President Donald Trump.

"Whether that's kind of the further right candidates or more of that establishment traditional conservative republican. So we've seen a lot of engagement in this election really pushing for one faction of the party of the other," said Kettler.

Republicans have held a majority in the Legislature and the Governor's office for 28 years.