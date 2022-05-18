ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Primary will shape the future of Idaho GOP

By Jake Garcia
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11mIWQ_0fhg6CMU00

Political experts across the country are closely watching the Idaho Republican Primary as the GOP remains split. The Idaho Republican Primary will shape what the future of the GOP will look like in the Gem State.

Races of note are the gubernatorial race, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state superintendent of public instruction, Congressional races, and more.

The focus is on the split within the GOP.

"We've seen some of these growing ideological divisions or differences over the last few election cycles, but one thing that's really interesting in this election is we have more groups involved really trying to endorse and support whether financially or kind of mobilization for their preferred candidate," said Boise State Political Science professor Jaclyn Kettler.

Experts are looking to this election to gauge the future of the party especially measuring the endorsement power of former President Donald Trump.

"Whether that's kind of the further right candidates or more of that establishment traditional conservative republican. So we've seen a lot of engagement in this election really pushing for one faction of the party of the other," said Kettler.

Republicans have held a majority in the Legislature and the Governor's office for 28 years.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Final Idaho primary election results released

Local results from Tuesday night’s primary election trickled in on Wednesday and made it clear who were the winners and losers across the state. Four primary races were contested in Bannock County, including the GOP District 3 and District 2 commissioner races and both the Democratic and Republican races for assessor. BANNOCK COUNTY Incumbent Republican...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Washington Examiner

Twenty-year Idaho attorney general loses GOP primary to Tea Party-era lawmaker

Idaho’s longest-serving attorney general has been ousted in the Republican primary election after the winner, former Rep. Raul Labrador, tagged him for being insufficiently conservative and supportive of the agenda pushed by former President Donald Trump. Labrador won the attorney general GOP primary with 51.6% of the vote, edging...
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

Analysis: The Idaho GOP’s civil war remains unsettled

(UPDATED, 4:42 p.m., to clarify mainstream groups’ endorsements in the state superintendent’s primary.) Despite everything that happened in Tuesday’s primaries, nothing was settled. Not when it comes to the pointed and public battle within Idaho’s Republican Party. Mainstream Republican voters showed up big for incumbent Gov....
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Boise, ID
Elections
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho Capital Sun

‘The campaign against the Democrats starts today’: Idaho Republicans pledge unity at rally

A small crowd turned out for the Idaho Republican Party unity rally on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate candidates who won the party’s nomination in Tuesday night’s primary election and to express a commitment to moving forward with respect and civility. Several statewide candidates who did not prevail in the primary were not in attendance, including […] The post  ‘The campaign against the Democrats starts today’: Idaho Republicans pledge unity at rally appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
kidnewsradio.com

2-term schools chief loses in Idaho GOP primary race

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The former president of the Idaho State Board of Education has defeated the incumbent superintendent of public instruction in the GOP primary. Debbie Critchfield defeated Sherri Ybarra as well as former state Sen. Branden Durst in a race called Wednesday following voting in Tuesday’s primary.
IDAHO STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

Big changes coming to Idaho legislature after primary election

Tuesday’s primary election in Idaho is bringing huge changes to the top rungs of Idaho’s elected leadership. The Gem State will have a new lieutenant governor, Secretary of State, attorney general and school superintendent next year. It will also have significant turnover in the legislature. When the Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Primary#Republican Primary#Republicans#Legislature#Gop#Congressional
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho 2022 primary election results: The race for governor, U.S. House and more

The Idaho Capital Sun is reporting the results from Idaho 2022 primary elections, based on data reported by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. The results are a combined total of votes reported by precincts, in each county across the state. Some precincts take longer to count ballots and report their vote totals. The election […] The post Idaho 2022 primary election results: The race for governor, U.S. House and more appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho 2022 primary election results: Live updates in the races for Idaho Legislature

The Idaho Capital Sun is reporting the results from the Idaho 2022 primary elections, based on data from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. The results are a combined total of votes reported by precincts, in each county across the state. Some precincts take longer to count ballots and report their vote totals. The election […] The post Idaho 2022 primary election results: Live updates in the races for Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
NBC News

Oregon Governor Primary Election Results

Democratic Gov. Kate Brown is term-limited from running again, and the race to succeed her is open. The Democratic primary features a number of candidates, including former state House Speaker Tina Kotek and state Treasurer Tobias Read, while Republicans have a field of 19 vying for the nomination.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KTVB

Five-term Idaho Attorney General ousted in Republican primary

BOISE, Idaho — For KTVB's full election night footage, click here. Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has won Idaho’s Republican attorney general primary, beating a longtime incumbent who had been criticized by the far right for not taking a more activist role. Labrador prevailed over Attorney General Lawrence...
IDAHO STATE
KTVB

Idaho Gov. Little's reelection hopes alive after GOP primary win

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little defeated seven challengers — including current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin — in the state’s Republican primary on Tuesday but still will face multiple rivals in the November election. The Associated Press projected Little as the winner within a couple...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Most primary races undecided on Tuesday night

Most of the races in Idaho primary election were too early to call by press time Tuesday night. At approximately 11 p.m., the Idaho Elections Department had counted votes from 11.4% of Idaho’s 44 counties and only five counties were fully reporting unofficial results. The Associated Press reported Gov....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KXL

Preliminary Results: Oregon’s Primary Election 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — Preliminary results of Oregon’s primary election on Tuesday show some potential winners and losers. Results are not final though until all ballots are counted due to the state’s new law passed in 2021 that allows post-marked ballots to be counted up to seven days later.
PORTLAND, OR
Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

1K+
Followers
879
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Boise, Idaho news and weather from Idaho News 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kivitv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy