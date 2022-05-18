The race for lieutenant governor: Daniel Gasiorowski

Candidates wrapped up their time on the campaign trail this. One of the biggest races in the state is the race for lieutenant governor. Three Republicans and one Democrat are vying for the title.

One of the Republican candidates is Boise County resident Daniel J. Gasiorowski. While unable to do an interview in person, Gasiorowski answered questions about his campaign via email.

“I have read the duties of the job in the Idaho Code and am confident that I will be able to do them unlike our previous Lt. Gov. I watch how the Job was being done, read the job description and decided to run,” Gasiorowski said in an emailed response.

Daniel Gasiorowski campaign team



As a brand-new name in politics, Gasiorowski is running for one of the top positions in the state, and he says he has had real-life management experience where decisions had to be made for the good of the company and the employees.

He says he would work to eliminate the sales tax on groceries, provide housing for all Idahoans of all income levels reform the property tax assessment method.

“I am running as a Lincoln Republican and like him, I can work with all factions, not just a vocal minority,” Gasiorowski said in an emailed response.

Any voter in Idaho affiliated with the Republican Party can vote on May 17. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.