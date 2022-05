JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of Ross Mann, 30, who has been reported as a missing person on Thursday. According to the JCSD, Mann was last seen on Sunday, May 15, at Lowe’s on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg. He is reported to be driving a 2007 Ford F-150, gray in color, with a Jones County tag: JN1 4945.

JONES COUNTY, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO