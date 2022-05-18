ELPD wrap up investigation of a suspicious death
UPDATE (9:15 AM, 5/18/22)
ELPD with the help of Michigan State Police has completed the on scene investigation. There is currently no threat to the public at this time.
UPDATE (11:33 PM, 5/17/22)
Officials with East Lansing Police said they were called to Abbott Parkside Senior Appartments around 8:00 on Tuesday night. Once on-scene, police said they found one person dead and are investigating the death as if it were a crime.
Officers did not release further information on the victim or if there is a suspect.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing Police Department is advising the public of an ongoing investigation on the 2700 block of Marfitt Road.
ELPD said it is investigating a “suspicious death” but did not provide further details.
Police say that they do not believe there is a threat to the community at this time.
