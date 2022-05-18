Will Chris Rock host next year’s Academy Awards?

Every Moesha fan is familiar with the crazy love story between Moesha (Brandy) and Q (Fredro Starr). She was the good girl who made straight A's and never skipped curfew until she began canoodling with New York transfer student Quinten "Q" Brooks her sophomore year. For a full season, fans sat on edge as Moesha rebelled against her girl next door image for the bad boy she thought she couldn't live without. Eventually, they split, reconciled during her college years, and ultimately called it quits once more when she realized their lifestyles differed too much. But fans always rooted for Q to return and sweep Moesha off her feet again, this time reformed. Thanks to Netflix, old and new fans alike can enjoy their young love story. In real life, Starr was similar to his on-screen image, even having a dream of being a rap superstar as his character did. Now, Starr is using his platform to help others.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 DAYS AGO