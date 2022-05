COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is seeking to reduce gun violence in the city with another firearm buyback event. After holding its first one last month, the agency is now partnering with the Abundant Life Full Gospel Church for “Funds for Guns II”. The event will be held on Wednesday, May 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 6001 Buena Vista Road.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO