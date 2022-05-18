Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hall, Hamilton, Merrick by NWS

Seven cases were continued in Custer County District Court on Thursday morning, but three cases progressed forward. Ryley Dickau, age 19 of Broken Bow, was arraigned as the first case of the morning. Following, her attorney and Custer County Attorney Steven Bowers informed the court that a plea agreement had been reached and that she had also been accepted into problem solving court. Dickau pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a class IV felony. A class IV felony carries no minimum sentence and a maximum of two years imprisonment and twelve months post-release supervision, a $10,000 fine, or both. As a result of her guilty plea, per the agreement with the state the other charges against her were dropped. She was ordered to appear for her first drug court appearance on May 26.
