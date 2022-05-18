ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hall, Hamilton, Merrick by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR, Frenchman Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR; Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING .Hot temperatures and strong winds will develop today across much of western and north central Nebraska with highs in the middle 80s to middle 90s and westerly winds gusting up to 45 mph. A strong cold front will arrive from the north beginning around midday and track across the area north to south through the afternoon and early evening. Winds will abruptly shift to the north with gusts nearing 30 to 40 mph immediately following frontal passage. This abrupt wind shift will only add to the fire weather concerns. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND WESTERN SANDHILLS...AS WELL AS SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will abruptly shift behind a cold front to the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires which may develop will have a high probability for rapid spread and may be difficult to control.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barton, Clay, Cloud, Edwards, Ellis, Ellsworth, Finney, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barton; Clay; Cloud; Edwards; Ellis; Ellsworth; Finney; Ford; Gove; Graham; Gray; Greeley; Hodgeman; Jewell; Lane; Lincoln; Logan; Mitchell; Ness; Norton; Osborne; Ottawa; Pawnee; Phillips; Republic; Rooks; Rush; Russell; Scott; Sheridan; Smith; Thomas; Trego; Washington; Wichita SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 236 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTON CLAY CLOUD EDWARDS ELLIS ELLSWORTH FINNEY FORD GOVE GRAHAM GRAY GREELEY HODGEMAN JEWELL LANE LINCOLN LOGAN MITCHELL NESS NORTON OSBORNE OTTAWA PAWNEE PHILLIPS REPUBLIC ROOKS RUSH RUSSELL SCOTT SHERIDAN SMITH THOMAS TREGO WASHINGTON WICHITA
BARTON COUNTY, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Flash flooding hits northeast Nebraska midday Tuesday

WINSIDE, Neb. -- Morning and afternoon thunderstorms left their mark on northeast Nebraska on Tuesday. Flash flooding was reported in Wayne and Winside early Tuesday afternoon, with flash flood warnings eventually expiring at 2:45 p.m. CT. Just before noon, trained weather spotters reported significant runoff out of fields and ditches...
WINSIDE, NE
Grand Island Independent

Wood River man dies in motorcycle accident

Fifty-one-year-old Kent Redwine of Wood River died after an accident northeast of Wood River. According to a media release from the Hall County Sheriff’s office, 9:48 p.m. Monday, sheriff’s deputies responded to an injury-accident report in the area of Highway 30 and Burwick Road. A 2015 Nissan Altima...
WOOD RIVER, NE
klin.com

Sunday Afternoon Crash Causes Power Outages In North Lincoln

A Sunday afternoon crash involving two vehicles caused some big problems near 33rd and Cornhusker. “Suspect vehicle was a silver pickup truck that apparently had left the roadway and struck multiple power poles in that area before turning into oncoming traffic and striking a vehicle,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Fire in basement leads to flooding, $150,000 loss for Kearney business

KEARNEY — A longtime Kearney business suffered an estimated $150,000 damage after fire broke out in the basement Wednesday morning. Around 6:30 a.m. the owners of Deterding’s received an alert from their security, smoke and water alarm system at the store at 2121 Second Ave. When the owners looked at security cameras in the store they saw smoke and called 911, Deputy Fire Chief Jason Whalen said.
KEARNEY, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Fatal Accident In Hall County

At approximately 9:48 p.m. on May 16, 2022, Hall County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Highway 30 and Burwick Road for an injury accident. A 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Grace Williamson, 22, of Grand Island, was eastbound on Highway 30 and, while passing another vehicle, struck a westbound 2021 Indian Challenger motorcycle driven by Kent Redwine, 51, of Wood River.
HALL COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Waterways Across Nebraska Receiving Improvements

The Gracie Creek Pond in Loup County will be closed temporarily to fishing and public access as work on its rehabilitation will begin with equipment mobilization May 23. Frenchman Lake #1 is also receiving a "shot in the arm". Windy condition fishing tips and more, watch video for complete story:
LOUP COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Lane Closes on Highway 2 for Lincoln South Beltway

(KFOR NEWS May 19, 2022) Weather permitting, beginning Friday, May 20, the westbound lane of Highway 2 will be closed from 134th Street to Yankee Hill Road, with local traffic maintained, for the construction of the Lincoln South Beltway project, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Traffic will be detoured using 148th Street, Highway 34, and 84th Street. All work is planned to be completed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Early morning structure fire reported at Deterdings in Kearney

KEARNEY - The Nebraska Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of an early morning fire at Deterdings Hot Tubs, Pools and Fireplaces in Kearney. Members of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched at around 6:30 a.m. today to the business at 2121 Second Ave. Owner Doug Deterding said at 8 a.m. that the source and cause of the fire were unknown to him, as was the extent of damage to the building that houses the pool, spa and hearth business.
KEARNEY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Two plea agreements made, warrant issued in District Court on Thursday

Seven cases were continued in Custer County District Court on Thursday morning, but three cases progressed forward. Ryley Dickau, age 19 of Broken Bow, was arraigned as the first case of the morning. Following, her attorney and Custer County Attorney Steven Bowers informed the court that a plea agreement had been reached and that she had also been accepted into problem solving court. Dickau pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a class IV felony. A class IV felony carries no minimum sentence and a maximum of two years imprisonment and twelve months post-release supervision, a $10,000 fine, or both. As a result of her guilty plea, per the agreement with the state the other charges against her were dropped. She was ordered to appear for her first drug court appearance on May 26.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Charges filed in death of Phillips man

HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - Criminal charges have been filed against an Aurora man in a fatal crash earlier this year on Highway 34. Hamilton County Attorney Douglas D. Dexter announced Wednesday the filing of criminal charges in the March 29 death of Alex Sohl, 31, of Phillips. Sohl was...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings man arrested on drug charges in Grand Island

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man is facing drug charges after being arrested Tuesday night by Grand Island Police. GIPD said around 8 p.m., officers observed a motorcycle speeding through a residential area without caution of the traffic around him. When police attempted to contact the driver, identified as...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Madison County says goodbye to Senior Deputy

Madison County Sheriff's Department announced the death of their Senior Deputy Wednesday. Madison County said that Senior Deputy Leo Frank Hegr, died on May 17. According to Madison County Sheriff's Department's Facebook post, Hegr started working at the Madson County Sheriff's Office on March 5, 1985, under then-Sheriff Vern Hjorth.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Fire Dept. respond to overnight garage fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a garage fire in the 1100 block of John Street West. According to Grand Island Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Kuehl, the fire started just before 12:30 Wednesday morning. G.I.F.D. was able to put out the blaze in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Nance County man arrested on drug, weapons charges

GENOA, Neb. (KSNB) - A 24-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges after a search warrant was served in Genoa Tuesday night. The Nance County Sheriff’s Office said at around 5 p.m., the sheriff’s office along with the Central Nebraska Special Response Team and Nebraska State Patrol served the warrant at 311 North Oak Street.
NANCE COUNTY, NE

