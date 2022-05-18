ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Glenwood Regional Medical Center celebrates National EMS Week

By Cameron Jett, My Sherie Johnson
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Across the United States the week of May 15 through May 21 is National EMS week. On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Glenwood Regional Medical Center held its annual event celebrating brave emergency medical services first responders in Ouachita Parish. According to the President and CEO of Glenwood Regional Medical Center Jeremy Tinnerello, the banquet is a sign of appreciation for EMS professionals.

The celebration honored first line first responders for their community service.

“Those people who are out there really holding things together,” Tinnerello said. “Being that frontline for people in the time of emergency, disaster or time of need.”

The annual celebration is a reminder for the community to understand and know what first responders do on the front line. Each year EMS professionals respond to 28.5 million 911 calls, according to the hospital.

“Especially over these past two years with COVID,” Tinnerello said. “As tough as it has been for all health care workers. For the people on the front-line side, it never stopped. We want to remind the community of the sacrifice that they’ve given and the work that they’ve done.”

First responders, EMTs and paramedics are medical professionals who have been trained to save lives, prevent further injury, reduce pain and suffering and show great caring and compassion to people in their time of medical crisis. These dedicated professionals carryout their work selflessly 24/7 in all types of conditions. EMS providers can be seen on our city and town streets, our highways, in our living room, in our hospitals, on the battlefield, or anywhere there is a need.

Glenwood Regional Medical Center

The hospital told the EMS professionals to vote on a recipient of the EMS Steward of the Community Award.

The EMS Stewards of the Community awards are designed to recognize providers who not only carry out the noble work of caring for others, but do so with a degree of expertise, professionalism and compassion that makes them leaders in their field.

Glenwood Regional Medical Center

Sterling Adcock is a National Registered Paramedic Critical Care, a Paramedic Field Supervisor and Field Training Officer for Acadian Ambulance in Monroe covering Ouachita Parish. The first responders nominated Adcock and voted for her as the 2022 EMS Steward of the Community Award winner.

“It feels like all the caring and work that I put into it has been recognized by people that I don’t even know, and that feels so good,” Adcock said. “And there’s so many people at the company that had a hand in that and deserved this just as much. I just feel very warmed that they decided to choose me. It means so much to have a hospital that we visit almost every day recognizing one of our own, or multiple of our own with the nominees.”

According to Adcock she wanted to pursue being an EMS, to get into nursing.

“Soon as I got on the ambulance and the adrenaline was up and we were actually making a difference with people, and you see it immediately right there on the street and you’re out amongst them all. That that got me hooked,” she said. “It’s almost like an addiction. It feels good. It’s fun and you keep learning every day. That’s something I love about it. I love to learn.”

Other award nominees were Acadian Ambulance Paramedic Victoria Gaston and 911 Director for Ouachita Parish Jade Gabb. For Adcock, winning the award almost brought her to tears. She has been a first responder for three years and thanked everyone who has helped her along the way like her mom, family, fiancé, supervisors and coworkers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02y9GS_0fhg4CQu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EAZCk_0fhg4CQu00

National EMS Week is a time for people to reflect on the important contributions that EMS professionals make in our society. It is a time for EMS professionals to reflect on the lives that they have impacted and how those lives have impacted them. This year’s EMS slogan is EMS Strong: Rising to the Challenge . This simple tag line represents how EMS providers continue to deliver, despite whatever challenges are put in front of them.

Glenwood Regional Medical Center

Dr. Tommy Banks of the Steward Medical Group with Glenwood Regional Medical Center was the guest speaker. The hospital held the event at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel, with Creative Catering of West Monroe who served a buffet and it hired Albritton Photography to capture the moments. It wanted to give the EMS professionals a chance to relax and enjoy food and being honored.

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Honoring Ouachita emergency medical service workers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s National EMS week and KNOE is highlighting emergency medical service workers in Ouachita Parish. An EMS worker’s main responsibility is responding to emergencies and this week is all about recognizing the vital role they play in healthcare. “It’s all about helping others,” said...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

St. Francis Medical Center made changes to its visitation hours

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Francis Medical Center has updated its visitation hours for expecting moms. The change was announced today and starts immediately. It extends the number of hours siblings of newborns and children can stay with their mother. The new hours are from 10 am until 6 pm daily. The policy includes a number of other changes, click here to find out more.
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Monroe, LA
Health
County
Ouachita Parish, LA
City
West Monroe, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
MyArkLaMiss

KTVE/KARD’s 4th Annual Homeless Veterans Food Drive

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, the KTVE/KARD family participated in the 4th annual Homeless Veterans Food Drive. Viewers are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items to one of the four Mac’s Fresh Market locations in Ouachita Parish and one location in Caldwell Parish, La., or buy $6 pre-packaged bag at […]
WEST MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

City of Crossett searching for an intern

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The mayor of Crossett, Ark. is searching for someone who is looking for an internship opportunity. The position is open to students enrolled in college and/or college-enrolled graduating seniors. The position is paid and lasts up to 8 weeks. Applicants are encouraged to submit an...
CROSSETT, AR
KNOE TV8

Winnfield police is looking for a suspect

It’s National EMS week and KNOE is highlighting emergency medical service workers in Ouachita Parish. Ouachita Parish residents drive through for monthly Senior Food Distribution at Food Bank of NELA. Updated: 11 hours ago. Ouachita Parish residents drive through for monthly Senior Food Distribution at Food Bank of NELA.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

LDH is sending out pink letters to Medicaid recipients

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Big changes are coming if you’re on Medicaid. The Covid Emergency Plan may be ending soon and that means benefits could start being reviewed. Officials say the Emergency Plan began in 2020 when the pandemic broke out, but now that it may be ending they have to re-evaluate their roles.
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Ktve#Kard#Ems#Covid
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe Citizens Police Academy: 911 call center/dispatch

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Ouachita parish 911 communications district recently provided a tour of their emergency response system. The director of the district says that the resident’s safety is their top priority.  Jade Gabb, “Our mission statement for Ouachita 911 is ensuring that we always focus on getting the right people to the right […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Drax awards Ouachita Junior High School with ‘Classroom of the Month’

MONROE, La. (Drax/KTVE/KARD) — According to Ouachita Junior High School Seventh Grade Teacher Jessica Blackwell, her students won Drax’s Classroom of the Month for March for their consistent progress in mathematics skills and working hard to achieve their goals. “The kids were so excited to be awarded Classroom of the Month. The program motivates them […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Disturbance call leads to charges

A Coushatta man was arrested Sunday evening after Ruston Police responded to a disturbance at the USA Travel Plaza on Highway 33. The alleged victim told officers her boyfriend of several months kicked her on the left side of her body during the incident in the parking lot. The boyfriend, Derenzo Jefferson, 31, said he was driving down the road and received a text message on his phone. Jefferson said the victim felt threatened and wanted him to pull over, so he stopped at the travel plaza. Jefferson said he never kicked the victim at any time.
RUSTON, LA
KTBS

1 dead in Tuesday night shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot Tuesday night in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood has died. The Caddo Coroner's Office said Chamichael D. Carthren, 29, was shot several times in the 6200 block of Southern Avenue around 10:15 p.m. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
KNOE TV8

Monroe 16-year-old shot in the head by another teen

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says a homicide involving two teenagers took place early Tuesday, May 17, 2022. KNOE received the following information from the police at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. “Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on May 17, 2022, Officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to...
MONROE, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Armed Robbery Leaves Clerk Injured

Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department were called to the scene of an armed robbery early Monday (5/16/22) morning. The robbery happened around 5:00 a.m. at the Valero Gas Station, located at 5454 West 70th Street. A male entered into the store wearing all black, he struck the clerk in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS 42

Father, son graduate from college together in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Graduation season continues in the Arklamiss and for one local father/son duo this is truly a family affair as they walk on stage together.  Christian Lee Henderson and his father Breard Henderson Jr. shared a very memorable moment when they recently graduated from Louisiana Delta Community College on May, 16, 2022.  […]
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

72nd annual Louisiana Peach Festival set for June 4

The 72nd Annual Louisiana Peach Festival will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Downtown Ruston. The single-day event will span from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. and feature 10+ hours of live music, more than 80 food and arts vendors, interactive kids activities, peachy treats and eats, and more fun for the whole family.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy