Glenwood Regional Medical Center celebrates National EMS Week

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Across the United States the week of May 15 through May 21 is National EMS week. On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Glenwood Regional Medical Center held its annual event celebrating brave emergency medical services first responders in Ouachita Parish. According to the President and CEO of Glenwood Regional Medical Center Jeremy Tinnerello, the banquet is a sign of appreciation for EMS professionals.

The celebration honored first line first responders for their community service.

“Those people who are out there really holding things together,” Tinnerello said. “Being that frontline for people in the time of emergency, disaster or time of need.”

The annual celebration is a reminder for the community to understand and know what first responders do on the front line. Each year EMS professionals respond to 28.5 million 911 calls, according to the hospital.

“Especially over these past two years with COVID,” Tinnerello said. “As tough as it has been for all health care workers. For the people on the front-line side, it never stopped. We want to remind the community of the sacrifice that they’ve given and the work that they’ve done.”

First responders, EMTs and paramedics are medical professionals who have been trained to save lives, prevent further injury, reduce pain and suffering and show great caring and compassion to people in their time of medical crisis. These dedicated professionals carryout their work selflessly 24/7 in all types of conditions. EMS providers can be seen on our city and town streets, our highways, in our living room, in our hospitals, on the battlefield, or anywhere there is a need. Glenwood Regional Medical Center

The hospital told the EMS professionals to vote on a recipient of the EMS Steward of the Community Award.

The EMS Stewards of the Community awards are designed to recognize providers who not only carry out the noble work of caring for others, but do so with a degree of expertise, professionalism and compassion that makes them leaders in their field. Glenwood Regional Medical Center

Sterling Adcock is a National Registered Paramedic Critical Care, a Paramedic Field Supervisor and Field Training Officer for Acadian Ambulance in Monroe covering Ouachita Parish. The first responders nominated Adcock and voted for her as the 2022 EMS Steward of the Community Award winner.

“It feels like all the caring and work that I put into it has been recognized by people that I don’t even know, and that feels so good,” Adcock said. “And there’s so many people at the company that had a hand in that and deserved this just as much. I just feel very warmed that they decided to choose me. It means so much to have a hospital that we visit almost every day recognizing one of our own, or multiple of our own with the nominees.”

According to Adcock she wanted to pursue being an EMS, to get into nursing.

“Soon as I got on the ambulance and the adrenaline was up and we were actually making a difference with people, and you see it immediately right there on the street and you’re out amongst them all. That that got me hooked,” she said. “It’s almost like an addiction. It feels good. It’s fun and you keep learning every day. That’s something I love about it. I love to learn.”

Other award nominees were Acadian Ambulance Paramedic Victoria Gaston and 911 Director for Ouachita Parish Jade Gabb. For Adcock, winning the award almost brought her to tears. She has been a first responder for three years and thanked everyone who has helped her along the way like her mom, family, fiancé, supervisors and coworkers.

National EMS Week is a time for people to reflect on the important contributions that EMS professionals make in our society. It is a time for EMS professionals to reflect on the lives that they have impacted and how those lives have impacted them. This year’s EMS slogan is EMS Strong: Rising to the Challenge . This simple tag line represents how EMS providers continue to deliver, despite whatever challenges are put in front of them. Glenwood Regional Medical Center

Dr. Tommy Banks of the Steward Medical Group with Glenwood Regional Medical Center was the guest speaker. The hospital held the event at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel, with Creative Catering of West Monroe who served a buffet and it hired Albritton Photography to capture the moments. It wanted to give the EMS professionals a chance to relax and enjoy food and being honored.