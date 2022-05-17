ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Powers coming to WTAE-TV

pbrtv.com
 4 days ago

WTAE-TV (4) announced Tuesday the appointment of Kristen Powers as co-anchor of the 11:00 p.m. weeknight newscast along side Mike Clark. Powers comes...

www.pbrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ghost towns dot Western Pa., Pittsburgh landscape and history

When Ron Ross was 8, he used to climb up a hill overlooking his family’s Westmoreland County farm and watch houses being moved from the small village of Cokeville. “It was like watching a ballgame,” said Ross, 78, of Blairsville, who lived in a 13-room, three-story farmhouse. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Travel Maven

6 Hidden Places to Explore in Pittsburgh

There's so much to see and do here in Pittsburgh, from chowing down on Potato Patch fries, to touring the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, there's certainly no shortage of cool places to explore. Alternatively, there are dozens of lesser-known, hidden gems to check out around the city.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Live! Casino Pittsburgh holding rodeo, concert event

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Live! Casino Pittsburgh, located in Westmoreland County, is feeling bullish about kicking off its summer series of outdoor events — literally. The casino’s Pro “Bulls and Barrels” Rodeo and Concert is scheduled to be held on June 4-5. The event will feature professional bull riding, barrel racing, trick ropers and rodeo clowns. Rodeo shows will be held from 3-6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, as well as a live concert on Saturday from 8-10 p.m. The Grammy-nominated country music artist David Nail is set to perform.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Highs soar toward the 90s on Saturday

Due to the showers and storms this morning and early afternoon, the Pittsburgh area won't get as warm as it could have this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s but the heat is certainly on tomorrow as highs soar toward the 90s for the first time since the end of August.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
California, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Wisconsin State
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Washington, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Target 11 Investigates canceled fire truck order

PITTSBURGH — The city of Pittsburgh ordered approximately $2 million in brand-new fire trucks late last year under the Peduto administration. But that order was unceremoniously canceled this year under the Gainey administration. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle has spent the past several months looking into this controversy and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Black Forge Coffee to close Allentown coffee shop

After nearly seven years slinging coffee in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood, the heavy metal-themed coffee shop Black Forge Coffee is closing down its original store. According to a Facebook post, Black Forge Allentown will have limited hours starting on May 23, and June 30 will be the final day of business for the coffee shop housed next to the Pittsburgh Police station on Arlington Avenue in Allentown.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Restaurant News: Stagioni to Close

More bad news for Pittsburgh restaurant-goers. Stagioni, Stephen Felder and Carla DelSignore’s beloved South Side eatery, will close at the end of June. “It wasn’t COVID related. We did a good job dealing with the situation and felt like we were chameleons reacting to everything that got put into play and the obstacles in front of us. We kept our staff safe. We did outdoor events with our neighbors Acacia. Our customers supported us with takeaway. We made it through a lot of hard times and felt positive about how we did it,” DelSignore says.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtae Tv#Milwaukee#Syracuse University#Sinclair#Wjla Tv#Digital Journalism#Marquette University
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: May 20-22

We’ve made it to the weekend. It’s going to be hot. Here are some ways to spend it. Saturday’s weather forecast is a high temperature in the 90s. It’s the perfect temperature for opening day at Sandcastle water park in West Homestead. For the first time, the park will be open before Memorial Day. It was given a facelift in the offseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

National Aviary reopens eagle habitats, move Kodiak into updated home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's favorite and most famous Steller's Sea Eagle now has an improved home! The National Aviary announced that Kodiak, along with their bald eagles, Flinn and Independence, had their habitats reopened to visitors following extensive renovations. Kodiak, Flinn and Independence now call the habitat home. Both are located in the Charity Randall Foundation Eagle Hall and were designed to keep the birds comfortable by making it similar to their natural habitats. "Each of the more than 500 birds at the National Aviary is special to us, and it is a privilege to care for them. We know...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Washington County woman takes on bodybuilding in her 60s

Marlene Flowers is taking on the world of bodybuilding at the age of 65. The Washington County woman is also making a splash on TikTok. One of her most recent videos garnered more than 2.2 million views. She tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 she started working out when she was...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: news from Fox Chapel, Sharpsburg

A longtime tradition of honoring veterans and celebrating America is returning to Aspinwall. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Memorial Day parade and service is scheduled for May 30. Festivities begin with a ceremony at 11 a.m. outside the American Legion Post 77 along Commercial Avenue. Mayor Joseph Noro will...
SHARPSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wolf & Whisk bakery opens in Greensburg’s Trendy Bunny shop

One of Kelsey Blahovec’s first cookie batches came out “in the form of edible concrete.” That’s what happens when you add a cup of baking soda instead of a teaspoon. It didn’t chase her out of the kitchen, though. She doubled down on her baking efforts and now is the owner of Wolf & Whisk Baked Goods, with counter space inside The Trendy Bunny Studio in downtown Greensburg.
pghcitypaper.com

Final tour of popular guitar exhibition stops at Carnegie Science Center

Cleveland might have the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but Pittsburgh will give its rival city a run for its money with a new musical exhibition at the Carnegie Science Center. Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked The World is described as being “packed with STEAM-based elements taking visitors through the science of sound and music with nearly 100 rare, antique, and unique guitars and a dozen hands-on interactives.” Opening Fri., May 20 and running through Oct. 30, the traveling show also gives museum visitors the chance to play a few chords on the world’s largest, playable electric guitar.
PITTSBURGH, PA
sprintcarandmidget.com

Flick Flies To Lernerville Glory

SARVER, Pa. — A.J. Flick earned his second Peoples Natural Gas 410 sprint car victory of the season Friday night at Lernerville Speedway. Flick started on the pole and held off traveling teenager Ryan Timms, who started fifth on the four-tenths-mile track, to claim the victory. Carl Bowser, Sye...
SARVER, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

The Spinners and Fifth Dimension at the Palace; The Other Arts Festival on Walnut Continues Today (Sun., 5/22/22)

1) The Spinners, a male vocal and dance group who originated in the suburbs of Detroit, enjoyed considerable success in the ’70s with top 10 hits including “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love,” “The Rubber Band Man,” (If they were from Pittsburgh it would be “The Gum Band Man”) and “I’ll Be Around.” In ’74, they teamed up with Dionne Warwick to produce the number one smash hit “Then Came You.” During the 1960s The Spinners were with Motown before switching to the Atlantic label in the ’70s. The Spinners still tour regularly and have one original Spinner remaining—Henry Fambrough, who has been in the band since its formation in 1954. That’s a lot of R&B. The group’s latest LP release release is 2021’s, Round the Block and Back Again. Sharing the spotlight for the concert is the pop vocal group The Fifth Dimension. They sure were performing at a few more dimensions between 1967 and 1973 when they charted 20 Top 40 hits on Billboard’s Hot 100. These included “Up, Up and Away,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” and the mega hit “Medley: Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)” from the Broadway show Hair. Florence LaRue is the one remaining original member. The songs are so great and it’s fantastic to hear them live. 3 p.m. Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. (M.V., R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy