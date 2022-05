LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An organization wants to add bicycle lanes in the Deer Park neighborhood, but some neighbors are against the idea. Whether it's cars, walkers or runners, there's typically plenty of traffic on the Douglass Boulevard and Norris Place in Deer Park. Neighbors say it's often used as a cut-through to avoid traffic on Bardstown Road.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO