Mayfield shuts out Solon 8-0 in OHSAA Division 1 baseball sectional opener

Patrick Dinnen threw a complete game shutout to lead Mayfield past Solon 8-0 in an OHSAA baseball sectional game.

Photo by Mike Cook

The first round of the OHSAA sectional baseball tournament was no roadblock for Mayfield on Tuesday evening, as the Wildcats shut out Solon 8-0.

Mayfield jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning and added two more runs in the second, two in the third and a final run in the fourth inning.

That was plenty for starting pitcher Patrick Dinnen.

The senior hurler shut down the Solon offense and allowed just three hits in a complete game shutout. He struck out 12 and didn’t walk a single batter in the seven innings. He threw 105 pitches, with 71 going for strikes.

Austin Ziance, Matthew Snider and Joey Barch each had two hits each for Mayfield, while Ziance led the Wildcats with two runs driven in.

As has become the tradition this season, Wildcats players signed a traffic cone following the win. The cone is a souvenir from a trip to Myrtle Beach at the beginning of the season.

Mayfield’s season will continue with a game against Painesville Riverside on Thursday, May 19th.

Photo Gallery: