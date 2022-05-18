ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Mayfield shuts out Solon 8-0 in OHSAA Division 1 baseball sectional opener

By Ryan Isley
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZyBWf_0fhg3cIJ00

Patrick Dinnen threw a complete game shutout to lead Mayfield past Solon 8-0 in an OHSAA baseball sectional game.

Photo by Mike Cook

The first round of the OHSAA sectional baseball tournament was no roadblock for Mayfield on Tuesday evening, as the Wildcats shut out Solon 8-0.

Mayfield jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning and added two more runs in the second, two in the third and a final run in the fourth inning.

That was plenty for starting pitcher Patrick Dinnen.

The senior hurler shut down the Solon offense and allowed just three hits in a complete game shutout. He struck out 12 and didn’t walk a single batter in the seven innings. He threw 105 pitches, with 71 going for strikes.

Austin Ziance, Matthew Snider and Joey Barch each had two hits each for Mayfield, while Ziance led the Wildcats with two runs driven in.

As has become the tradition this season, Wildcats players signed a traffic cone following the win. The cone is a souvenir from a trip to Myrtle Beach at the beginning of the season.

Mayfield’s season will continue with a game against Painesville Riverside on Thursday, May 19th.

Photo Gallery:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYuwZ_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQlTX_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZTAQ_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJQc0_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36JOcI_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNyYe_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RBXBP_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45MZXQ_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hsHL_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHYfe_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zs9IA_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLPMa_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3kZo_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30lrXK_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WsZTN_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2Hfm_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZXvX_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Srxp_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q8dQw_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9JSx_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VKVCq_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFYBU_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kSBTM_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zvr6D_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=425eHO_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GeNUS_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s48H5_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KhJML_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rSh6e_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vFou_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16X125_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ydi79_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aYivq_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zabqb_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XAeBh_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33vVYy_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ss8ak_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PDOmC_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7m1p_0fhg3cIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40KlhI_0fhg3cIJ00

Comments / 0

Related
westkentuckystar.com

Mayfield makes history with title win over Graves County

History was made Tuesday night in the 3rd District softball championship as Mayfield defeated Graves County for the first time in 20 years to claim the title. The 5-4 win over the Lady Eagles snapped a 43-game win streak that dated back to May 6, 2002. It's also the Lady Cardinal's first district title since that year.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Marshall County Daily

Region 1 Baseball and Softball Tournament bracket set

BASEBALL – Monday, May 23. • Marshall County (19-14) vs Paducah Tilghman (27-6) at Graves County, 5:30. • Carlisle County (19-9) vs Graves County (16-14) at Graves County, 7:30. * Winners of these two games will play in the semi-finals on Tuesday at Graves County, 5:30. • McCracken County...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
krcu.org

Almost Yesterday: James Wilder, "The Sikeston Train"

It seems like Almost Yesterday that the University of Missouri football team achieved one of its greatest victories. The date was Saturday, November 18, 1978 and the Missouri Tigers were in Lincoln, Nebraska to play the second-ranked Cornhuskers. Nebraska had won nines in a row, upset number-one ranked Oklahoma, and...
SIKESTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Mayfield, KY
Sports
City
Mayfield, KY
Mayfield, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Excitement builds as Du Quoin State Fair draws near

DU QUOIN, Ill. (WEHT) — In less than 100 days, Du Quoin will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of their state fair! Six concerts have been announced for their highly anticipated Pepsi Mid America River Radio Grandstand that runs during the fair. “We are 100 days out from the 100th Du Quoin State Fair and could […]
DU QUOIN, IL
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, May 17, 2022

Mr. Donald Wilhelm, 81, of Almo, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Spring Creek Healthcare. Mr. Wilhelm was born on September 22, 1940 in Ventura, CA to the late Charles and Emma Christine Hodges Wilhelm. Donald proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of Murray Masonic Lodge #105, Royal Order of Eastern Star and Shriner's. After retiring as Road Supervisor from Caltrans in Ventura, he moved to Murray to watch his grandchildren grow up. He cherished his time visiting and eating lunch with friends at the Senior Citizens Center in Murray. Donald was an avid golfer and will be dearly missed by many.
MURRAY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Knoth & Schalk Top Two Vote Getters In 56th Judge’s Race

After garnering the most votes in Tuesday’s primary, Brandon Knoth and Matt Schalk will both appear on the fall general election ballot for the 56th Judicial District judge’s seat. Knoth got 4,634 votes in Caldwell, Lyon, Trigg, and Livingston counties which comprised 51-percent of the total vote. He...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
wpsdlocal6.com

Section of Old Mayfield Road temporarily closed in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A section of Old Mayfield Road in McCracken County is temporarily closed after a semitrailer went off the road and into a ditch on Elmdale Road, the sheriff's office says. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says Old Mayfield Road is closed between Faber Street and...
radionwtn.com

Smooth Driving As Hwy. 641 Widening Project Completed

Paris, Tenn.–It’s ready to roll! Except for a few odds and ends remaining to be done, the Hwy. 641N widening project is now complete and people can’t wait to drive on it. David “Tater” Hayes of J.R. Hayes Construction Co. said the paving is complete from Rison Street to the 218 bypass. “We just still have to paint the bridges, the retaining walls, put reflectors down, install signs and that will be it,” Hayes said. The new section is four lanes with a middle turn lane and four foot bicycle lanes on each side. (“Tater” Hayes photo).
WFPL

While neighboring states open up to cannabis, Kentucky stays closed

Ohio Valley ReSource · While neighboring states open up to cannabis, Kentucky stays closed Tourists come from far and wide to see the 15-foot Superman standing with hands on hips in the center of Metropolis, Illinois. The 6,000 person-town got its name about a century before the Man of Steel was conceived, but still, the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohsaa#Souvenir#Sectional#Highschoolsports#Ohsaa Division 1#Wildcats#Painesville Riverside
thunderboltradio.com

Chad Parker Elected New Sheriff in Fulton County

Voters in Fulton County have elected a new Sheriff. Following early voting, and Tuesday’s May Primary votes, longtime law enforcement officer Chad Parker defeated current Sheriff Derek Goodson. Parker, of Hickman, won 388-to-268 by taking four of five precincts, along with early voting ballots. He currently serves as the...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Mourning the loss of Calloway County deputy

Chief Deputy Jody Cash killed during officer-involved shooting. the latest from Western Kentucky where law enforcement officers mourn the loss of one of their own. Warmer days mean your kids are probably already asking you when they can go to the pool. First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 5/17/22.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Former Trigg Teacher Appears For Arraignment

A Hopkinsville woman charged with sexual abuse while employed at Trigg County High School appeared in Christian Circuit Court for her arraignment Wednesday. 39-year old Ashley Wells is charged with first-degree sexual abuse. The charge stems from a state police investigation that began in January into allegations of sexual contact between a Trigg County Public School teacher and a student. The investigation revealed that Wells had sexual contact with a 17-year old student in 2016 in Christian County.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
WEHT/WTVW

Kenergy: Semi driver leaves scene after causing power outage

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Kenergy officials said a semi driver that caused a power outage for hundreds of people left the scene before authorities could arrive. Kenergy said the semi hit a power line Tuesday causing an outage for over 600 people in Henderson County. Officials said power is restored. Kenergy said anyone with […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
Marshall County Daily

May 17th Primary Election Results for Marshall County

Kevin Spraggs will be the next Marshall County Judge Executive after defeating incumbent Kevin Neal by 648 votes. With all precincts reported, Spraggs had 2,076 votes to 1,428 for Neal. No democrats are running for the position so Spraggs will take over when Neal’s term ends. Marty Barrett won...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy