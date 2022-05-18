ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple fire departments respond to Nitro fire

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UTiPg_0fhg3Am500

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—Crews are battling a house fire in Nitro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CfpUA_0fhg3Am500

Putnam dispatch says that a call came in around 10:15 p.m. about a house fire on the 2900 block of 29th St.

The house was not vacant, but no injuries have been reported.

Nitro, St. Albans, Tyler Mountain, South Charleston and other Putnam County fire departments are responding.

