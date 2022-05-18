Multiple fire departments respond to Nitro fire

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—Crews are battling a house fire in Nitro.

Putnam dispatch says that a call came in around 10:15 p.m. about a house fire on the 2900 block of 29th St.

The house was not vacant, but no injuries have been reported.

Nitro, St. Albans, Tyler Mountain, South Charleston and other Putnam County fire departments are responding.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.