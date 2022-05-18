Grass Fire Quickly Extinguished by Seward County Fire

At the senior awards assembly on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, the following awards and scholarships were presented. Celeste Donovan, Vice President of Student Services and Annette Hackbarth-Onson, Dean of Student Services from Seward County Community College, presented the Presidential Scholarship to Denise Corral. This award is based on GPA, recommendations, and will be for books and tuition. Crystal Torres, Marketing Director, and Robert Millie, CFO, of Artesian Valley Health Systems presented two scholarships to students interested in pursuing a degree in the medical field. The award winners were Dianna Olvera and Sydnie Underwood. Ruby Terrazas from Southern Pioneer Electric presented a scholarship to Sydnie Underwood. Seaboard Foods, presented two scholarships, the Seaboard Family Scholarship to Diana Hernandez and the Seaboard Foods Community Scholarship to Sydnie Underwood. Other area scholarship winners were Paige Campbell, receiving the Pheasant Heaven Charities Scholarship; Coleby Reiss received the Kismet United Methodist Church Scholarship; and Dianna Olvera, Yanely Puentes, and Jentre Smith each received a St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Altar Society Scholarship. Diana Hernandez was awarded a Hagan Foundation Scholarship, which provides up to $6,000 a semester to pay unmet educational costs.
