Seward County, KS

Grass Fire Quickly Extinguished by Seward County Fire

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seward County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire on Road I in Northern Seward County shortly after 3:00pm...

kscbnews.net

Winds Blow Over Semi Near Tyrone

An injury accident occurred Wednesday May 18th at 10:05pm on US-54 at Mile 52 one. A 2020 Freightliner tractor driven by Michael Robert Travis, 42, of. Wilder, Idaho was westbound on US-54, when he lost control of the vehicle due to the high winds. The. Freightliner rolled one quarter time...
TYRONE, OK
kscbnews.net

Two injured in Early Morning Accident in Seward County

A two vehicle accident occurred Thursday morning at approximately 7:10am, 2.5 miles South of Kismet on Highway 54. A 2000 model Bobtail semi being driven by Israel Martinez Renteria, 44, of Hooker OK was northbound on Seward CO Road 14, while a 2020 Toyota Camry being driven by Serryle Mason, 30 of Kansas City Kansas was eastbound on Highway 54. The driver of the semi failed to yield at the stop sign and pulled out in front of the Camry. The Camry then struck the semi.
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
abc7amarillo.com

Woman ejected, partially pinned when big rig blown over by high winds

TEXAS COUNTY, Oklahoma — A woman was critically injured in a rollover crash caused by high winds. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2020 Freightliner was headed west on US-54 when he lost control around 10 p.m. Wednesday, one mile west of Tyrone, Oklahoma in Texas County.
TEXAS COUNTY, OK
KSN News

Boil water advisory for part of Garden City and Finney County

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for portions of the Garden City public water supply system in Finney County. The KDHE said there was a water line break that created a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain water […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
Seward County, KS
Seward, KS
Seward County, KS
KWCH.com

1 killed, 3 injured in Ford County crash

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died and three other people suffered serious injuries Monday evening in a crash in Ford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 was southbound on 210 Road while a 2013 Ford Explore was heading northbound on the same road. The Dodge Ram went left of center for an unknown reason. Both the truck and the SUV tried to avoid one another, but in the same direction and, collided head on.
FORD COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Two killed in Wichita County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Wichita County in western Kansas. A vehicle driven by 23-year-old Andrew Gomes of Scott City failed to stop at a stop sign while driving east on County Road H. His vehicle and one driven by 43-year-old Landon Lane of Marienthal collided in the intersection.
WICHITA COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Haboob rolls over southwest Kansas

MORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A community in southwest Kansas got to experience something that is usually associated with deserts and the American southwest — a haboob. Haboobs are giant dust storms. The National Weather Service said haboobs occur due to thunderstorm outflow winds. The strong winds pick up and carry dust, reducing visibility. On […]
MORTON COUNTY, KS
#Grass Fire#Fire Suppression#Electrical Equipment
kscbnews.net

Garage Sale May 20 and 21

Garage Sale May 20 and 21. 608 West Ohio, Liberal. Clothing, small appliances, decorations, numerous other items. Friday May 20 starting at 12 noon; Saturday May 21 starting at 8 AM.
LIBERAL, KS
KSN News

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet coming to Garden City and Hays

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City and Hays will each be getting an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet next week. On Wednesday, May 25, the store in Garden City will be opening at 2302 E Kansas Ave, or the old JCPenney at the Garden City Plaza. That same day, the store in Hays will open at […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barton, Clay, Cloud, Edwards, Ellis, Ellsworth, Finney, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barton; Clay; Cloud; Edwards; Ellis; Ellsworth; Finney; Ford; Gove; Graham; Gray; Greeley; Hodgeman; Jewell; Lane; Lincoln; Logan; Mitchell; Ness; Norton; Osborne; Ottawa; Pawnee; Phillips; Republic; Rooks; Rush; Russell; Scott; Sheridan; Smith; Thomas; Trego; Washington; Wichita SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 236 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTON CLAY CLOUD EDWARDS ELLIS ELLSWORTH FINNEY FORD GOVE GRAHAM GRAY GREELEY HODGEMAN JEWELL LANE LINCOLN LOGAN MITCHELL NESS NORTON OSBORNE OTTAWA PAWNEE PHILLIPS REPUBLIC ROOKS RUSH RUSSELL SCOTT SHERIDAN SMITH THOMAS TREGO WASHINGTON WICHITA
BARTON COUNTY, KS
kscbnews.net

SCCC receives funding for CDL, diesel tech expansion

LIBERAL, Kan. – Seward County Community College was awarded a $1.8 million grant to improve its facilities for its truck driving and diesel technology programs. The funds will be used to build a truck driving facility and expand the diesel technology building. “It’s exciting for us and the area...
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
kscbnews.net

Guymon Superintendent Rhoades Resigns

The Guymon Public Schools Board of Education would like to announce that Angela Rhoades, Guymon Public Schools (GPS) Superintendent of Schools is leaving to pursue new opportunities. Rhoades has accepted an Assistant Superintendent position at Enid Public Schools, a 6A District that serves 8,000 students. While this district will miss Superintendent Rhoades, we are pleased she is moving into a position at Enid where she will be a true asset to that district. Rhoades stated, “This is a bittersweet move as I have completed my third year with the Guymon School District. During my first year as Superintendent, I led the district through the global COVID-19 pandemic and the re-opening of schools, and all the challenges that came with trying to transition to online learning, as well as giving students graduation and keeping the safety of students and staff at the forefront with reopening school sites. Through all the challenges, I have strived to cultivate an innovative, evidence-based culture and have tried to continually make tough decisions that put kids first while bringing stability to our system.”
GUYMON, OK
kscbnews.net

Marjorie Kay Hant

Marjorie Kay Hantz, 85, of Liberal, KS passed away on Thursday May 19, 2022 at the Brookdale Liberal Springs Senior Living in Liberal, KS. She was born on June 27, 1936 to Howard and Sarah (Sheils) Hantz at Scott City, KS. Marjorie was a spunky, fun lady who loved all...
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

Southwestern Heights Students Recognized at Awards Assembly

At the senior awards assembly on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, the following awards and scholarships were presented. Celeste Donovan, Vice President of Student Services and Annette Hackbarth-Onson, Dean of Student Services from Seward County Community College, presented the Presidential Scholarship to Denise Corral. This award is based on GPA, recommendations, and will be for books and tuition. Crystal Torres, Marketing Director, and Robert Millie, CFO, of Artesian Valley Health Systems presented two scholarships to students interested in pursuing a degree in the medical field. The award winners were Dianna Olvera and Sydnie Underwood. Ruby Terrazas from Southern Pioneer Electric presented a scholarship to Sydnie Underwood. Seaboard Foods, presented two scholarships, the Seaboard Family Scholarship to Diana Hernandez and the Seaboard Foods Community Scholarship to Sydnie Underwood. Other area scholarship winners were Paige Campbell, receiving the Pheasant Heaven Charities Scholarship; Coleby Reiss received the Kismet United Methodist Church Scholarship; and Dianna Olvera, Yanely Puentes, and Jentre Smith each received a St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Altar Society Scholarship. Diana Hernandez was awarded a Hagan Foundation Scholarship, which provides up to $6,000 a semester to pay unmet educational costs.
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
kscbnews.net

Lawrence Free State Run Rules Liberal Softball

Liberal’s softball season ended Wednesday in Topeka with an 11-1 loss to the Lawrence Free State Firebirds at Washburn University in Topeka. Liberal had one hit and committed four errors in the loss. Free State scored six in the second, four in the fourth, and one in the fifth to end the game. Amya Blake scored Liberal’s run in the fourth. Jenna Ormiston doubled for Liberal’s one hit. Liberal finishes 11-10 for a second winning season in three years.
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

Seward’s Zhane Thompson Signs at UTEP

Seward County Lady Saints basketball player Zhane Thompson has signed to play basketball at UTEP. The 5’8″ guard from Burnsville, Minnesota averaged 13.1 points per game for the 22-10 Lady Saints. She scored 25 in both games against Independence. She averaged 9.9 points per game in 2020-2021. The Miners were 14-15 this season and were 6-12 in Conference USA. Kevin Baker is the head coach.
SEWARD COUNTY, KS

