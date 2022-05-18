Grass Fire Quickly Extinguished by Seward County Fire

The Guymon Public Schools Board of Education would like to announce that Angela Rhoades, Guymon Public Schools (GPS) Superintendent of Schools is leaving to pursue new opportunities. Rhoades has accepted an Assistant Superintendent position at Enid Public Schools, a 6A District that serves 8,000 students. While this district will miss Superintendent Rhoades, we are pleased she is moving into a position at Enid where she will be a true asset to that district. Rhoades stated, “This is a bittersweet move as I have completed my third year with the Guymon School District. During my first year as Superintendent, I led the district through the global COVID-19 pandemic and the re-opening of schools, and all the challenges that came with trying to transition to online learning, as well as giving students graduation and keeping the safety of students and staff at the forefront with reopening school sites. Through all the challenges, I have strived to cultivate an innovative, evidence-based culture and have tried to continually make tough decisions that put kids first while bringing stability to our system.”

GUYMON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO