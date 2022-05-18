Paramus Catholic defeats Passaic Valley - Boys lacrosse recap

Day 1 of the Hudson County Championships in Secaucus were action packed to say the least and featured one of the best performances in the state this season. In the 100-meter dash, Fitzroy Ledgister of St. Peter’s Prep, who is committed to play wide receiver at Rutgers, took home the gold while setting a state-best time this season with a 10.55, knocking off the previous best of 10.59 set by Spencer Anderson of Morristown-Beard at the Morris County Championships earlier this week.

