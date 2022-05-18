ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

Paramus Catholic defeats Passaic Valley - Boys lacrosse recap

By Craig Epstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Frank Pagano scored seven goals to lead Paramus Catholic past Passaic Valley 15-13 in Paramus. James Golembiski also recorded four goals and scooped up six ground balls for...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Paramus, NJ
Passaic, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Tennis: Group Rankings for May 20

BOYS TENNIS GROUP RANKINGS -- MAY 20. Rankings are based off matches played and reported to njschoolsports.com through Thursday, May 19. Be sure to check out the updated Top 20 as well. For the latest classifications list, click here. Group 4 Rankings. 1-East Brunswick (17-1) 2-Bergen Tech (19-1) 3-Marlboro (16-0)
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Tennis: No. 2 East Brunswick sweeps, crowned Greater Middlesex Conf. champs (PHOTOS)

East Brunswick, ranked No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, won the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title on Thursday at Thomas A. Edison Park in Edison. The Bears swept all five flights and tallied 50 points. After the win, the team took to a nearby playground and celebrated like kids. J.P. Stevens, which had four finalists, took second with 34 points while South Brunswick finished in third with 30 points.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Track and field: Ledgister scores huge PR on Day 1 of Hudson County Championships

Day 1 of the Hudson County Championships in Secaucus were action packed to say the least and featured one of the best performances in the state this season. In the 100-meter dash, Fitzroy Ledgister of St. Peter’s Prep, who is committed to play wide receiver at Rutgers, took home the gold while setting a state-best time this season with a 10.55, knocking off the previous best of 10.59 set by Spencer Anderson of Morristown-Beard at the Morris County Championships earlier this week.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Lacrosse
NJ.com

Middletown South surges past Old Bridge for 1st state tournament win

Middletown South’s historic season is moving on. Thanks to an offensive surge late in the first half, Middletown South, the No. 5-seed in the South Jersey, Group 4 state tournament, defeated No. 12-seed Old Bridge for an 11-5 win in the opening round on Thursday, marking the first-ever state tournament win for the Eagles since the program’s inception in 2014.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Union Catholic over Our Lady of Mercy - SJ NPA Softball recap

Lilah Reidy allowed no earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks for eighth-seeded Union Catholic in its 4-1 win over ninth-seeded Our Lady of Mercy in the first round of the South Jersey, Non-Public A Tournament in Scotch Plains. Isabella Cruz drove in two runs in...
UNION, NJ
NJ.com

Montclair over Bloomfield - Baseball recap

Alex Veldran scattered six hits, allowed just one run and came within one out of a complete game to lift Montclair to a 3-1 win over Bloomfield at Woodman Field in Montclair. Veldran struck out seven and walked three and also went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Noah Dnistrian went 2-for-3...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Community Policy