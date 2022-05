A Kern County jury convicted a man this week of robbery and shooting at an car with people inside of it. Raymond Anthony Rojas was found guilty of one count of second-degree robbery and one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle, as well as firearm allegations and a great bodily injury allegation alleged, for the July 17 shooting of a 23-year-old man. The jury also found Rojas guilty of additional charges, including being a felon in possession of ammunition and firearms on two separate occasions and possession of a stolen vehicle.

