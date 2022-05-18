ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berríos sharp as Jays blank Mariners behind Springer triple

José Berríos and two relievers combined on a six-hitter, George Springer provided all the offense with a bases-loaded triple and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 3-0 Tuesday.

Berríos (3-2) stopped a two-start losing streak and matched his season-high of seven innings. The right-hander allowed six hits, walked two and struck out four, lowering his ERA from 5.82 to 4.83.

“He has a fastball that splits the plate and a slider that goes completely the other way,’ Seattle shortstop J.P. Crawford said. “He kind of mismatches you a little bit.”

Blue Jays starting pitchers have gone 2-1 with an 0.76 ERA in the past four games, allowing two earned runs in 23 2/3 innings.

“We believe in each other and we know we are an amazing pitching staff,” Berríos said. “It’s on us to keep going out there, being secure in our work, trying to work together like we have been doing so far.”

David Phelps worked the eighth and Adam Cimber finished for his third save in five chances as the Blue Jays won back-to-back games for the first time since April 30 and May 1 over Houston. Toronto had lost nine of 12 before beating the Mariners on consecutive nights.

Logan Gilbert (4-2) allowed three runs and six hits in a season-high seven innings. Seattle lost for the third time in four games and dropped to 7-14 on the road.

“We’ve got to change the record, don’t we?” manager Scott Servais said. “It’s the same old song.”

The Mariners were blanked for the sixth time this season.

“We just can’t seem to get that big hit right now,” Crawford said.

Crawford limped off the field after grounding out to begin the ninth, his left foot numb after he accidentally hit himself with his own bat on his follow through.

“It definitely hurt but we’re good now,” Crawford said. “I’ll be back out there tomorrow.”

Gilbert walked two and struck out nine, matching the career-best he set May 11 against Philadelphia.

“You can’t ask for anything more out of your starting pitcher,” Servais said.

Seattle loaded the bases with one out in the second but Berríos got Steven Souza Jr. to ground into an inning-ending double play on the first pitch.

“We didn’t get much going against Berríos at all,” Servais said.

Toronto came through on a two-out, bases-loaded opportunity in the bottom half when Springer dropped a bloop hit in front of a diving Souza in right field. The ball rolled past Souza, allowing all three runners to score.

“I’m just happy that it fell,” Springer said. “It doesn’t matter how hard you hit it, sometimes you’ve just got to put it in the right place.”

The triple was the first of the season for the Blue Jays. It was the only hit of the game for Springer, who struck out in each of his other three at bats.

Seattle’s Mike Ford walked to begin the eighth and Berríos left after pinch hitter Abraham Toro singled. Phelps came on and retired three straight batters.

THROWING HEAT

Gilbert struck out Raimel Tapia with a 99 mph fastball in the second.

“I felt like I had a good fastball tonight and tried to play off that,” he said.

TWO OF A KIND

Cimber saved back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

CRIME SPREE

Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez went 1 for 2 in stolen base attempts, increasing his ML-leading steals total to 11.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: 1B Evan White (sports hernia) is to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. … C Tom Murphy (left shoulder) could come off the IL during the upcoming series at Boston, Servais said. … RHP Ken Giles (sprained right middle finger) has not yet thrown from a mound, Servais said. Giles hasn’t played in the majors since he pitched for Toronto in 2020.

Blue Jays: RHP Jordan Romano, not available Monday because of a non-COVID illness, remained day to day and did not pitch.

UP NEXT

LHP Marco Gonzales (1-4, 3.38) goes for the Mariners Wednesday against Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (3-2, 2.40). Gausman has a 2.63 ERA in seven appearances against Seattle.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

