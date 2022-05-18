Cars' windows broken, 3 people injured in Sandy car wash accident

SANDY, Utah — An unfortunate accident Tuesday evening at a car wash in Sandy resulted in three people being injured and three cars being damaged.

Around 5:30 p.m., a pickup truck was going through the wash with a loose extension cord in the bed. One of the brushes managed to pick up the cord, which then began spinning, according to Sandy City Police.

The cord hit three cars that were also going through the wash, located near 9800 South and 700 East.

One car's sunroof was broken, and the shattered glass caused injuries to three of the four people in the car. Two were taken to a local hospital by ambulance to be treated for "moderate" injuries, according to a Sandy City Fire Department spokesperson. The other was taken to a hospital for "mild" injuries, but not by ambulance.

Two more cars were also damaged; They both had their rear windshields broken.

Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash offered a statement to FOX 13 News and said they are continuing to investigate the incident and check on the customers who were injured.

"Last night there was an incident at the Quick Quack Car Wash in Sandy, Utah," the statement reads. "We are investigating the incident and are in the process of reaching out to each of the customers involved to ensure they are safe and doing okay. We care about the safety of our customers and have procedures in place to avoid such incidents, and we are reviewing those as part of our investigation. We are also working with our team to reinforce our safety protocols and uphold our vision of being Fast. Clean. Loved...Everywhere!”