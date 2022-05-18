ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘This Is Us’ Creator Dan Fogelman Breaks Down Emotional Penultimate Episode, Its Surprise Twist & Cameos And Teases Series Finale – Video QA

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyAMx_0fhg1V8W00

Click here to read the full article.

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about the May 17 episode of This Is Us , “The Train.” It was played Monday night at the Landmark Theater as part of Deadline’s Awardsline Screening series , followed by a Q&A with series creator and executive produced Dan Fogelman . You can watch a two-part video of it, in which he dissects “The Train” (above) and previews next week’s series finale (below the story.)

The flash-forward scene This Is Us fans have been looking forward to — and dreading — for years played out tonight, with The Pearsons and their families gathering at Kevin’s house to say their final goodbyes to Rebecca on her death bed.

There were a lot of tears as the Big Three’s significant others — past and present — took turns at Rebecca’s bedside to tell her how much she meant to them. Randall and Kevin went in last as Kate raced from London to join them. She got there in the morning just in time for the trio to say their final “I love you”s to Rebecca as she took her last breath.

Running parallel to Rebecca’s final hours, a younger version of her found herself on a train, a nice throwback to the “Caboose” episode earlier this season and flashbacks to her train rides with her dad decades ago. She was guided through the cars by William and spent time with the train’s bartender, who was none other than Dr. K who was making literal lemonade out of lemons.

There was also a surprise third parallel storyline involving a new family with two sons and a daughter we hadn’t seen. The dad Kenny, played by Dulé Hill, lost control of the family car and one of the sons, Marcus, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. For a little while it seemed like grownup Marcus may be future Deja’s boyfriend. It turned out she was still with Malik, who was revealed the father of her baby, while the car crash and the Pearsons fire happened on the same day, with Marcus and Jack being treated by the same doctor,  Dr. Spencer, played by the same actor, Bill Irwin, who guest starred in This Is Us ‘ Super Bowl episode.

Kenny bumped into Jack at the hospital where Jack shared Dr. K’s making lemonade out of lemons wisdom which Kenny then made his own family motto. Marcus, who miraculously was revived by Dr. Spencer just as Jack was dying a few doors down, went on to become a top researcher. He was honored for his contributions to finding cure for Alzheimer’s, with the man who handed him the award played by The Is Us director/EP Ken Olin, who helmed “The Train”.

As young Rebecca and William walked through the train, with some memorable This Is Us moments playing out around her, including Jack and young Randall’s Karate class scene, the two reached the caboose.

“This is quite sad, isn’t it, the end?,” she said. “Oh, I that’s not the way I see it, if something makes you sad when it ends, it must have been pretty wonderful when it was happening,” William replied. “You will see that the end is not sad, Rebecca, it’s just the start of the next incredibly wonderful thing.”

As her younger version entered the caboose, which was set up as a bedroom, Randall in real life whispered in dying Rebecca’s ear, “You tell him ‘hey.'” Rebecca squeezed his hand as if to confirm she heard him, and moments later, young Rebecca lied down on the bed on the train, turned around to see young Jack and told him, “hey.”

In the first part of his video interview (you can watch it above), Fogelman speaks about filming that final scene, which required a reshoot, as well as the entire emotional episode. He explains why the train was picked as backdrop to tell the story of Rebecca’s death, why he brought back William (Ron Cephas Jones) and Dr. K (Gerald McRaney) and why we got “mustache Jack” in that final scene.

Fogelman also explains the storyline with Kenny and Marcus, how he finally convinced thirtysomething alum Olin to do a cameo on the show he has been an EP and director for six seasons, and why Deja ultimately ended up with Malik.

“It’s about the strange dichotomy of trauma and joy in our lives,” Fogelman said about juxtaposing Marcus and Jack’s story which had been an idea they’d had on the show for years.

During the conversation, Fogelman also gets personal, speaking about how losing his mom suddenly, without being able to say a proper goodbye, influenced writing the scene in which the Big Three spoke to Rebecca for the last time.

In the second video (you can watch it below), Fogelman speaks about This Is Us’ upcoming series finale next week, “Us,” which he also wrote.

He teases the storyline for the final episode and explains how the new material was blended with footage he had famously filmed four years ago.

Fogelman calls the last two hours of This Is Us “very different episodes that speak to each other.”

“In the last episode, we will try to capture something simple which, while sad, is kind of a day in the life, which is so much of what the show is about, set against Rebecca’s funeral,” he said.

The show intentionally resolved all major mysteries ahead of time “so people can sit with the family in the final episode in the simplest of way,” Fogelman said. “While it will make you cry, it will make you sad, the end of the finale moves me in a way that is different. I think the cast and crew captured something about the human condition and the condition of being a person in the family that I am really proud of.”

He also jokingly teased another death and shared a line from the finale, “I wish I’d enjoyed it more while it was still happening instead of worrying when it will end.,” revealing which character says it.

Additionally, Fogelman reacts to Seth Meyers at the NBC upfront earlier in the day pitching a This Is Us reboot, That Was Them , and says whether he would do a spinoff or any other This Is Us -related series.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 6

SHORT GAL
2d ago

This was so sad to watch but in a way it was great, knowing Rebecca was reunited with Jack

Reply(1)
4
Related
Deadline

Why The Cast Of ‘This Is Us’ Didn’t Get their Final Curtain Call at the NYC Upfronts

Click here to read the full article. One of the more memorable moments from NBC upfront presentations of yesteryear was when the cast members of The West Wing took the stage at Radio City Music Hall after their first season. The reception was huge: The cast received a well-deserved standing ovation. No such moment for the cast of This is Us, which has its series finale on May 24. The actors who made up one of the few bright spots on broadcast television were nowhere to be found in Radio City Music Hall, having scattered after production wrapped on the drama earlier...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Rises With Penultimate Episode, Wins Tuesday Demo; ‘Mr. Mayor’ Ticks Up In Series Finale

Click here to read the full article. This Is Us only continues to gain traction ahead of its series finale and the latest episode on Tuesday was no exception. The long-running NBC family drama topped Tuesday ratings for the seventh consecutive week, rising in the 18-49 demo to deliver a 0.9 rating and 4.97 million viewers. The penultimate episode bid an emotional farewell to Mandy Moore’s Rebecca while setting up an optimistic future for The Big Three and the rest of the Pearson family. Read a recap here. The final hour of This Is Us airs next Tuesday, May 24. Coming second to...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
E! News

This Is Us Killed Off a Major Character in the Penultimate Episode

Watch: Jon Huertas Teases EMOTIONAL 2nd to Last Episode of This Is Us. We knew this was coming—but it didn't make it any easier. After a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) passed away during the May 17 episode of This Is Us. With only one week before the May 24 series finale, Rebecca's death felt inevitable. We just hoped out we might have one more week. And so did our supply of tissues.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Fogelman
Person
Ken Olin
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Gerald Mcraney
E! News

Why Mandy Moore Threw Up After Reading This Is Us' Penultimate Episode

Watch: The Endgame's Ryan Michelle Bathe Gives This Is Us Finale Scoop. If you thought the May 10 episode of This Is Us was intense, you haven't seen anything yet. In the latest episode of the NBC drama, the Pearson children are forced to reckon with their mother, Rebecca's, ailing health after her husband, Miguel (Jon Huertas), dies. And while this episode was a devastating one, Mandy Moore warned Late Night host Jimmy Fallon, "You might need a day off from work" after next week's.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#This Is Us#Cameos#Episodes#Q A#Pearsons#The Big Three
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

This Is Us' Jon Huertas Reveals That Miguel Was Almost a Totally Different Character

Watch: Jon Huertas Teases EMOTIONAL 2nd to Last Episode of This Is Us. This is us having our minds blown by Jon Huertas. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the This Is Us star revealed that his character, Miguel Rivas—best friend to Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) and eventual second husband to Jack's wife, Rebecca (Mandy Moore)—was very different on paper before he was cast on the NBC drama. Specifically, Huertas shared that the character was originally named Mike and was not identified as a Latin American male.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
Distractify

A Longtime Showrunner Just Announced His Exit From 'Law & Order: SVU' — Here's Why

Over the years, a lot of things have changed on the hit NBC drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — but there are some things that will always remain the same. For example, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Finn Tutola (Ice-T) have been partners in fighting crime for decades. However, reports confirm that the series will be subject to a major shift in the coming months.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Final Result Of Dr. Oz’s Bid For Republican Nomination In Race For PA Senate Seat May Take Weeks – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: When America fell asleep watching the election returns last night, Dave McCormick led Dr. Mehmet Oz 31.2% to 31.1% in the race to become the Republican nominee in the election for the Pennsylvania Senate seat being vacated by Pat Toomey. What a difference a day makes. Late today, those results had flipped, with Oz registering 31.2% and McCormick 31.1%. A New York Times tally had the lead at just over 1200 votes. Thousands of votes are outstanding — many of them mail in ballots — and, according to several reports, they could take...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

NBC Cancels New Thriller After Major Season One Cliffhanger

A TV show ending after just one season is never fun for fans. It's especially frustrating, though, when a series gets an early ax after a substantial cliffhanger, as viewers will never get to know if things were resolved. That, unfortunately, is the fate being handed to The Endgame, the globe-trotting thriller starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe. The NBC series isn't being given a second season.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

83K+
Followers
29K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy