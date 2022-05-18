ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Edward County, VA

This Winery In Prince Edward County Is Hidden In An Old Barn & Has Total Speakeasy Vibes

By Megan Renaud
Narcity
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe region of Prince Edward County is known for its many wineries, so how do you decide which one to sip at when you visit? What about a winery tucked away in a historic barn that will make you feel like a total VIP?. If you head over to...

www.narcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
rvahub.com

Free Gelati Celesti on Thursday

Sweet news! We’re hosting a FREE SCOOP DAY on May 26 from 4:00 – 10:00 pm at ALL LOCATIONS. It’s our way of saying thanks for your support over the past two years, welcoming new customers to our stores, and celebrating the reopening of our newly remodeled Mechanicsville store in Rutland Commons.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

2 best bagel shops in Richmond

With the opening of Chewy's Bagels in Carytown, Richmond is now home to two honest-to-God bagel shops. Why it matters: Richmond, an allegedly great food city, has long been a bagel desert. The situation is so dire that when Yelp's algorithm attempted to put together a list of the city's...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
County
Prince Edward County, VA
Prince Edward County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Government
Axios

5 of Richmond's best under the radar restaurants

This town has more than its share of celebrated restaurants (deservedly), but we wanted to give some love to some of the hidden gems that too often get overlooked. From diner fare and tacos to our beloved slice of Liverpool in downtown Richmond, here are a few of my picks:
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE’ coming to Dominion Energy Center in September

“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour across North America, stopping in Richmond on Thursday, Sept. 22nd for an 8 p.m. show at Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre. The all-new live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures...
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia farmers preparing for sweet berry season

MOSELEY—Strawberries are center stage right now, but blackberries and blueberries will get their time to shine in a few short weeks. “We’re ready for a good season,” said David Goode of Swift Creek Berry Farm in Chesterfield County. “We’ve got good fruit development, and there’s a lot of healthy leaves and healthy plant structure.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winery#Wine Tasting#Alcohol#Vegan#Food Drink#Beverages
charlottesville29.com

#19: Reuben – Holly’s Diner

While the exact origin of a dish is often unsettled, few would dispute that the Reuben was born in the USA. Some say it was created by a Jewish grocer in Omaha in the early 20th century who would request a specific corned beef sandwich during his weekly poker game at the Blackstone Hotel. Others credit it to a Jewish delicatessen owner in Manhattan. Whatever its roots, the sandwich has come to dominate menus at delis and casual restaurants across the country.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Mooving on up: Roanoke ice cream business expands across Virginia

A Roanoke business is quietly expanding — opening locations in larger Virginia metro areas while remaining centered in the Star City. Jason and Carolyn Kiser opened the Blue Cow Ice Cream Company five years ago this week at the former HITS ice cream shop along Walnut Avenue near the Roanoke River Greenway. Its success led to thoughts of expansion, and two years later, a second Blue Cow opened in Virginia Beach. Last year, the Kisers opened a third on the fringe of downtown Fredericksburg, and next month, a fourth Blue Cow will open inside a former Starbucks outside Richmond. The company makes all its ice cream in a building along Williamson Road, one big enough to handle any future plans. Blue Cow promises craft ice cream with some unusual flavors, and Kiser says plans are very much in place to continue its growth — perhaps even more this year alone. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Boomer Magazine

For Sizzling Seafood, Try Potros Mexican Restaurant

Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook, taking advice from his family, pays a visit to Potros Mexican Restaurant in Richmond’s West End, where he discovers, much to his amazement delicious sizzling seafood. I often hear locals complain that there are no great seafood restaurants in the Richmond area....
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Too many kittens, not enough resources in Central Virginia

Tabitha Treloar with the Richmond SPCA said "Kitten Season" is problem animal shelters and care centers face annually. Cats typically reproduce with strong seasonal patterns — resulting in an influx of kittens roaming the streets every spring and summer. However, as the number of homeless kittens increases, the number of available foster parents traditionally remains steady.

Comments / 0

Community Policy