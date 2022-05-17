ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Softball | Carter Wachtel throws second straight playoff no-hitter in Triway's 10-0 win

By JOSHUA McWILLIAMS, The Daily Record
 2 days ago

AKRON — Legendary pitchers like Cat Osterman or Jennie Finch have pitched at Firestone Stadium in years past, but it wasn't one of them suiting up in Triway's white and purple on Tuesday afternoon. It was sophomore Carter Wachtel.

But at times one could be mistaken as Wachtel's numbers to start the tournament have been downright silly.

After twirling a perfect game Tuesday afternoon in a 10-0 Div. II Akron District semifinal win over Cloverleaf, it's clear Wachtel is operating at another level from most high school pitchers. So far in the tourney, she has tossed 10 no-hit innings, struck out 27 of 31 batters faced, with her only blemish being a walk against Lake Catholic. Seventy-five percent of Wachtel's 123 pitches have found the strike zone during Triway's dominant 38-0 start to the postseason.

"She is insane, let me tell you," said senior shortstop Hailey Massaro of Wachtel. "When I am at short, sometimes I am just (thinking), 'She is going strike this girl out.' I mean, I am always ready, but I am like, 'She's got it, She is going to get this girl.' She is hardcore."

Tuesday, she nearly did get every batter as she struck out her first eight that she faced. The only times the Colts put the ball in play —  a pop up to Wachtel that she squeezed in the third and a soft liner back up the middle that Massaro easily tracked down.

"My teammates give me so much confidence," said Wachtel. "I've said that since day one — offense, defense, I know they got me. It's really easy to work with that."

"It's her demeanor, nothing bothers her," agreed her coach Ron Rock. "We thought she was really good last year, but it's even that much better this year. We also have a really good defense behind her and she will only get better going forward."

Massaro also didn't shy away from the spotlight as she got the rally going in the second with a double. Katie Hoffa singled her home to give Triway the only run it would really need with a 1-0 lead. Emma Flinner drove in Hoffa with an RBI double, Hanna Massaro then capped the rally with an RBI single.

"I could see that the pitcher was a little slower so I need to wait back on it," said Hailey Massaro, "She gave me the pitch and that's what I did. I needed to start something up."

The Titans made it 4-0 in the third when Hoffa doubled home Emily Yacapraro after Haily Massaro hit an infield pop up to second. It's what ensued during Massaro's at bat that left some scratching their head as it carried into Hoffa's at bat.

Cloverleaf employed a shift, moving their right fielder to a spot in-between their leftfielder and centerfielder and elected to play all three deep in left and center field.

"Oh my gosh, I didn't know what was going on," said Hailey. "After I saw that, I was looking for that outside pitch, because if you're going to move over, I will just hit it to the right."

Hailey wasn't finished as she capped a two-hit day with an RBI double in the fifth. Also in that six-run fifth to end the game, Hoffa ripped an RBI triple, Flinner had an RBI single and Wachtel finished it with an RBI single.

Yacapraro and Hoffa paced Triway with three hits while Flinner and Hanna Massaro both joined Hailey with two hits.

"We just take it one game at a time," said Hailey. "Last year we were in the same spot. We know how to get the job done and we got it done today. Now we are ready for the next game."

As for getting the chance to be back in the comfortable confines of familiar Firestone Stadium, both Hailey and Wachtel were more than happy to be back.

"It's our second home," said Hailey. "I love it."

Wachtel couldn't have agreed more.

"It's just as beautiful as it was one year ago."

