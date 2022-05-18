ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Fired Up! Exhibit and Reception

coppin.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGallery Hours: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 12:00 - 6:00 p.m. Chul Hyun Ahn, Anthony Corradetti, Oletha DeVane, John Henderson, Michael...

www.coppin.edu

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Announces Swim Season Kickoff, Pool Opening Schedule

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Parks and Recreation on Wednesday revealed the city’s pool opening schedule and the date of Big Splash, an annual event to kick off the summer swimming season. Big Splash will be held with free entry on Saturday, June 11 at 11 a.m. at the newly renovated Druid Hill Park Pool. The event will feature free entertainment, treats and music. Mayor Brandon Scott and the Recs and Park Department will be present at the event. “I am more than excited to be one of the first to jump into the newly improved Druid Hill Park Pool as part of...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott, Organizers Hope Preakness LIVE Will Bridge Gap Between Triple Crown Race And Surrounding Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott declared Friday, May 20 as Preakness LIVE Day in Baltimore City, recognizing the new festival set to bring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and other artists to the Pimlico infield, along with celebrity chefs and art installations. The mayor said the Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival, scheduled during Black-Eyed Susan Day on Friday, gives the city an opportunity to showcase Park Heights and make the Preakness more inclusive. “It’s so important that we use this opportunity to showcase all of the best that Baltimore has to offer and to expose to the world...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ray Lewis To Donate Over $130K To Johns Hopkins Children’s Center As Runner Up On CBS Show ‘Beyond The Edge’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens legend Ray Lewis didn’t win the CBS reality show Beyond the Edge, but he’ll always be a winner in Baltimoreans’ hearts. Besides, as the runner-up, the two-time Super Bowl champion raised $134,166 for the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, giving back to Baltimore once again. Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out on top, raising $266,500 for his own Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which fights cystic fibrosis. Lewis faced off against eight other celebrities as they relied on their wits, intelligence and muscle to survive in the Panamanian jungle for 15 days. The competitors raised money for the charity of their...
BALTIMORE, MD
Washingtonian.com

First Look: Sandlot Anacostia Opens Soon With Go-Go and Good Eats

Ian Callender stood in the middle of a rubble-strewn lot in Southeast DC, surveying what will be his biggest project yet: Sandlot Anacostia. Tall, soft-spoken, and dressed in a limited-edition North Face jacket and Jordan 4 Retro Raptor sneakers, Callender gazed at the Suitland Parkway traffic snaking past the dirt lot around him. “We’re Phase Zero here,” he said. That much was obvious.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Janis
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Farmers’ Market Unveils Special ‘B-Side’ Event Schedule

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Farmers’ Market is one of the most iconic activities the city has to offer, and it’s about to get even better. Beginning in June, visitors will be invited to experience B-Side, a special monthly extension of the farmers’ market, complete with food and drink vendors and live performances by local artists. B-Side can be found in the same space as the farmers’ market, underneath the Jones Falls Expressway at Holliday and Saratoga streets. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The first B-Side event is tentatively set for Sunday, June 12, with PrideFest! The event will be hosted by Evon Dior Michelle, Baltimore’s 2020 Drag Queen of the Year. Additionally, Kotic Couture is scheduled to perform. Below you’ll find a complete schedule of B-Side events: Sunday, June 12: PrideFest Sunday, July 3: Summer of Soul Sunday, Aug. 7: Music Mashups & Cover Bands Sunday, Sept. 4: School House Rock Sunday, Oct. 2: BSO Playlist To learn more, visit the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts’ website.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Made In Baltimore Launches Online Store Selling Locally Made Home Goods, Jewelry And More

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Made In Baltimore, the Baltimore Development Corporation-backed program promoting locally made crafts and goods, has launched an online store. “We know from our seven-year history of running pop-up stores that Baltimoreans want an easy place to shop locally,” said Andy Cook, Made in Baltimore’s executive director. “The online store brings that opportunity to anyone with an internet connection — whether you live here or you want to send a gift to someone out of state who loves Charm City.” The store features hundreds of bath and beauty products, apparel, accessories, cards, food and drinks, and other products, and allows shoppers to search for items made by Black, Indigenous, and people of color artists or by businesses that are women-owned or LGBTQ-owned. Cook said the products on the site will change seasonally. Made In Baltimore launched in 2015 as a pop-up shop highlighting local makers and makerspaces. The nonprofit has run a series of pop-ups since, including most recently a brick-and-mortar store in Remington. In 2018, Made in Baltimore joined with the Baltimore Development Corporation. According to its site, the group’s pop-up stores and markets have generated more than $200,000 in sales revenue for local makers.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Alliance#Goya Contemporary Gallery#Coppin State University
WTOP

Captain White’s Seafood reopens in a new location

Captain White’s Seafood is now up and running at its new location in Maryland. The iconic seafood spot left D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront in November after a long-running dispute with D.C.’s government and developers of The Wharf. “It’s good because our clients have followed us,” said manager Douglas...
OXON HILL, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore tests a guaranteed income for 200 young parents

Baltimore is set to give 200 young parents $1,000 a month over two years as part of a “guaranteed income” pilot program. Robin McKinney of the CASH Campaign of Maryland explains how the pilot will work. She says data will be collected to measure the project’s effects, "What we’re really trying to understand here is what is the baseline that people have, what are the needs that they’re bringing to the table, and how does consistent and sufficient income change the outcomes for their household stability.”
BALTIMORE, MD
coppin.edu

MEDIA ADVISORY: Coppin State University to Host 122nd Commencement

Coppin State University will host its 122nd Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 10 a.m., on the soccer field of the University’s Physical Education Complex. The Coppin State University Class of 2022 includes more than 300 graduates. Before the ceremony, Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins,...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Decider.com

‘We Own This City’ Episode 4 Recreated the Freddie Gray Uprising in Baltimore

HBO‘s We Own This City is a show that breaks down the cesspool of corruption that stained the Baltimore Police Department in the 2010s. The series specifically looks at the crimes of the Gun Trace Task Force, or GTTF. Police officers in the GTTF illegally shook down citizens for cash, lied about overtime hours, and even partnered with drug dealers to resell confiscated narcotics on the street. But haunting every scene in We Own This City is another crime: the wrongful death of Freddie Gray. In 2015, the 25-year-old Freddie Gray was arrested by Baltimore police and thrown in the back...
BALTIMORE, MD
popville.com

“all the missing shopping carts”

Thanks to Josh for sending: “Might be all the missing shopping carts from Giant. This is outside of Banneker High School.”. Beloved Columbia Heights Vendor Eliezer “Chef Ziggy” Albino Segui has passed away. Prince Of Petworth Today at 1:15pm. Eliezer “Chef Ziggy” Albino Segui “Dear PoPville, I...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Confederate Flag Found Hanging From Maryland High School Flagpole

A confederate flag was found hanging from a Maryland high school’s main flagpole Thursday morning, according to Charles County Public Schools. JROTC cadets discovered the flag at La Plata High School as they were preparing to raise flags for the school day. It was removed. Authorities believe it was...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy