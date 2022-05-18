Offensive explosion leads Vols to midweek victory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers hit six home runs and scored runs in 7 of 8 innings in Tuesday’s 18-0 win over Belmont.

The victory capped a 13-0 record against non-conference opponents at Lindsey Nelson Stadium this season.

Tennessee (46-7, 22-5 SEC) started the game with a bang, scoring four first-inning runs. With two runners on base, Drew Gilbert belted a homer into the Tennessee bullpen. It was Gilbert’s 6th home run of the season.

The Vols scored five runs in the second inning and then at least one run per inning all the way through the seventh. Tennessee’s 18 runs are its third-most in a single game this season and most since Feb. 29 against Iona.



Overall, five Vols homered on Tuesday, while 10 recorded a hit and five had multiple hits.

In addition to Gilbert’s homer, Luc Lipcius (solo), Jorel Ortega (two run) and Christian Moore (three-run) also hit home runs, while Seth Stephenson had his first career multi-homer game.

Zander Sechrist registered yet another impressive midweek start, retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced along with two strikeouts in 3.0 innings. Freshman J.D. McCracken (1-0) was credited with his first career win, giving up just one hit in 2.0 innings.

UP NEXT: Tennessee travels to Mississippi State for the final regular season series of the year. Game one is set for Thursday night in Starkville.

