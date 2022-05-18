ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, KS

Two dead after crash in Wichita County

By Stephanie Nutt
 2 days ago

WICHITA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people are dead following a crash in Wichita County. It happened Tuesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 4:55 p.m. at the intersection of Country Road H and Country Road 15, or three miles east of Kansas Highway 25.

The KHP says a 2001 Chevy Tahoe, driven by 23-year-old Andrew Gomes of Scott City, was headed eastbound on County Road H while a 2019 Dodge Ram 3500, driven by 43-year-old Landon Koehn of Marienthal, was headed northbound on County Road 15.

According to the KHP, Gomes failed to stop at the stop sign and yield to the right of way of Koehn. As a result, the two vehicles collided in the intersection and came to a stop northeast of the intersection.

Both Gomes and Koehn were pronounced dead at the scene.

