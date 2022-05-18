ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julian Lennon plans to release Imagine as a charity single

By Celebretainment
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulian Lennon plans to release 'Imagine' as a single in aid of Ukrainian refugees. The 59-year-old singer - who is the son of Beatles icon John Lennon and his first wife Cynthia - performed his dad's song for the first time ever in April, after being asked to do something by...

