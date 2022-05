ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman who struggled for air in a fiery crash reunited with the Orlando firefighter who gave her his own mask and air pack, saving her life. The Orlando Fire Department posted Monday morning a photo of the two in the hospital. Lt. Bassel Ibrahim told News 6 after the crash, “I truly believe that if we were literally 30 seconds delayed that the young lady would not have made it.”

