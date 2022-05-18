ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Judge’s two-homer night propels Yankees past Orioles

By Dan Martin
BALTIMORE — It’s hard to pick who’s on a better run right now, the Yankees or Aaron Judge.

Judge, with chants of “MVP” growing louder by the at-bat, even with the Yankees on the road at Camden Yards, homered twice on Tuesday, as the Yankees continued their torrid start with a 5-4 win over the Orioles .

“Wow,’’ Aaron Boone said when asked about Judge’s night.

The Yankees have won eight of their past nine games and improved to 27-9 for the first time since, you guessed it, 1998.

Judge was a menace throughout the game — his first four-hit game of the season — and was prevented from hitting three homers by the new left-field wall that’s deeper and higher than in the past in Baltimore.

“He almost had three, but the ‘Build your own ballpark’ got him there,’’ Boone said of the new-look Camden Yards left field.

Judge called the wall “a travesty,’’ with a smile. As it was, he came up with his third multi-home run game of the year.

Aaron Judge belts the first of his two home runs in the Yankees’ 5-4 win over the Orioles.
“I learned my lesson to go to right after that,’’ Judge said.

“It’s not surprising at this point,’’ said Jameson Taillon, who gave up three runs in five-plus innings. “We’re getting spoiled watching him.”

Judge’s blasts were just enough for Aroldis Chapman to not blow it in the ninth, as the struggling closer gave up a run on three straight hits before Cedric Mullins popped out to end it.

Chapman, who has now allowed a run in each of his past four appearances, retired the first two batters he faced before three consecutive singles pulled Baltimore within a run.

The Yankees left Chapman in to face Mullins and the decision paid off, but the Yankees could consider moving Chapman out of the closer’s role if his current trend continues.

But when you’re the best team in the sport, those decisions don’t seem as urgent. And that’s largely because of Judge and his MLB-high 14 homers.

“We want to play two games a night if we could,’’ Judge said.

Facing right-hander Spenser Watkins, the Yankees got off to another fast start, with DJ LeMahieu getting hit by a pitch. Judge followed with a line drive off the left-field wall, which would have landed well into the seats had the fence not been raised and moved back last offseason.

The double scored LeMahieu from first, but Judge was thrown out by Austin Hays trying to stretch for a triple.

Judge wouldn’t make the mistake of testing left field again. The next time he came up, he hit a solo shot to center then added another homer two innings later, when he led off the fifth with another blast to center.

Aaron Judge high fives Giancarlo Stanton after belting a solo home run in the third inning of the Yankees’ win.
But the Orioles were pesky. They tied the game in the second on a two-out solo homer by Ramon Urias off Taillon.

And after Judge made it 2-1 with his first homer, Trey Mancini started a two-run rally with a single. Rougned Odor doubled on a flare to left, and Gleyber Torres fumbled a grounder by Urias that scored Mancini.

Tyler Nevin followed with a sacrifice fly to put Baltimore ahead, 3-2.

Judge’s big night continued in the fifth with his leadoff homer off Joey Krehbiel. The Yankees took the lead for good in the sixth, when they loaded the bases with one out against Dillon Tate.

LeMahieu’s slow grounder to short drove in Torres to make it 4-3 and brought up Judge again — this time with first base open. But the Orioles didn’t walk Judge and he grounded out to third, leaving the Yankees 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Taillon’s outing ended after Mancini opened the bottom of the sixth with a double, but Michael King came on and struck out three straight: Odor, Urias and Nevin.

The Yankees tacked on a run in the seventh via a two-out double by Josh Donaldson and an error by Urias at short on Torres’ bullet hit right at him that wound up in left.

King provided three perfect innings in relief of Taillon, as his emergence as a top-flight reliever shows no signs of slowing down.

He struck out six before Chapman came on in the ninth.

