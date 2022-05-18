ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NBA Draft: Five names to watch for the first overall pick

By Jon Helmkamp
 2 days ago

With the NBA Draft lottery now in the books, the draft order is set. Now we can start circling player names and begin looking at hypothetical landing spots. The Orlando Magic and their 14-percent odds claimed the top spot in this year’s NBA Draft. These five players could be in contention for that No. 1 overall pick.

Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

At 6-10 and 235 pounds, Paolo Banchero has an intriguing size and skill set. Last season at Duke, Banchero averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in 33.0 minutes. At his size, his blend of moves gives him a variety of options to create on the offensive end, despite not having the highest athletic ceiling.

Paolo Banchero squares off against North Carolina in the Final Four.
Getty Images
Chet Holmgren, C, Gonzaga

Of all the prospects in this year’s draft class, few are more well known than Chet Holmgren . The long and lanky center out of Gonzaga — he’s 7-1 and 190 pounds with a wingspan over 7-3 — is a defensive force with massive upside. In Gonzaga’s three March Madness games this season, Holmgren averaged 13.0 points, 13.3 rebounds and a mammoth 4.3 blocks per game.

Jabari Smith Jr., F, Auburn

The son of the 45th overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft, Jabari Smith Jr. is a stretch four with long arms and a defensive motor. At 6-10, 220 pounds, he averaged 42 percent from 3-point range on 5.5 attempts per game, while averaging 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The big man can also knock down his free throws at a strong clip, averaging 79.9 percent from the charity stripe this season. He has athleticism and the ability to drive past defenders, and is certainly worthy of consideration for the first pick.

Jabari Smith drives to the rim and dunks.
Getty Images
Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue

If Orlando wants to go for an explosive athlete at the top, Jaden Ivey could be in the conversation. Ivey is likely the first guard to be off the board in this draft, can create, can blow past defenders, and has reels and reels of highlight dunks. I know dunks don’t win you games, but Ivey is a walking momentum changer. He’s a high-motor player that is constantly on the attack, and is an unreal athlete in transition. Moments like this are what his future NBA team will be looking forward to:

I’ve watched this Jaden Ivey dunk like 70 times.
Ridiculous pic.twitter.com/2sniNAwiZV

— Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) February 21, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky

I know I said that Ivey would likely be the first guard off the board on draft night, but Shaedon Sharpe would also like a word. This one is interesting, however. Sharpe is out of Canada and hasn’t played ball since high school. He enrolled at Kentucky in January after reclassifying from the 2022 class to 2021 and never played. At 6-6 with a ton of bounce, Sharpe is an explosive athlete who can score from anywhere on the court. He’s long, versatile and fluid, from everything that we’ve seen in his preparations for the draft. Although he’s taking an unconventional route, he is widely regarded as a high lottery draft pick.

