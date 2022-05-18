ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Cawthorn concedes primary, loses Congressional seat following string of controversies

 2 days ago

Freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn's wild freshman year appears to have caught up with him.

ABC News has learned that Cawthorn has just conceded the race in North Carolina's 11th Congressional District -- a seat he won in 2020 at the age of 25, making him the youngest person in the 117th Congress.

State Sen. Chuck Edwards, one of seven Republicans challenging Cawthorn for the nomination, declared victory in a statement on Tuesday night. ABC News has yet to project a winner in the race, but early returns showed Edwards ahead of the pack.

"This is simply incredible," Edwards said. "Against all odds, we fought hard to win this election and provide clear conservative leadership for the mountains. I am so grateful for the support I received and am forever indebted to the hardworking people of this district who made this victory possible. Now, we will harness this energy, come together as a party, and keep this seat in Republican hands in November. My campaign has been about staying true to mountain values and delivering real results for Western North Carolina, and that is exactly what I intend to do."

Republican voters were tasked with deciding if they wanted to keep Cawthorn around despite multiple scandals, including his unsubstantiated claims that some of his GOP colleagues on Capitol Hill invited him to sex parties and used cocaine.

He later told House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., that his remarks were exaggerations, but the incident caused some in the party to look to Edwards as a possible replacement.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who backed Edwards in March, said Cawthorn had "fallen well short of the most basic standard western North Carolina expects from their representatives."

Other controversies surrounding Cawthorn include allegations of insider trading, trying to bring a loaded gun through airport security and his description of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a "thug."

Still, Cawthorn had former President Donald Trump on his side heading into Tuesday's contest, but it doesn't appear to have been enough to sway enough voters. Trump said Monday that Cawthorn should be given a "second chance" after making some "foolish mistakes."

MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Primary election day – live: Dr Oz breaks with Trump on 2020 election as Barnette surges in polls

Donald Trump’s favoured candidates are facing their GOP rivals today in Pennsylvania and North Carolina while elsewhere races are being held in Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho.In Pennsylvania, Mr Trump has endorsed Dr Mehmet Oz, the celebrity TV doctor who hopes to capture the GOP’s nomination to succeed retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey. Dr Oz is facing a stunning late-in-the-day surge by “ultra-Maga” candidate Kathy Barnette – reflecting problems of his own, in particular a lack of enthusiasm among conservatives. He has also notably refused to repeat Mr Trump’s mantra that the 2020 election was stolen, a particularly risky move...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
International Business Times

Pennsylvania, North Carolina Midterm Primaries Latest Test Of Trump's Sway

Voters in Pennsylvania and North Carolina will pick nominees in critical U.S. Senate and gubernatorial contests on Tuesday that provide another test of former President Donald Trump's sway with Republican voters ahead of November's midterm elections. Idaho's incumbent Republican governor also faces a Trump-backed primary rival, while Trump ally Madison...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Pennsylvania: U.S. Senate seat in GOP primary too close to call

(The Center Square) – As Wednesday morning dawned, just a few hundred votes separated the leading candidates in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania. And with it, another possible setback in the toughest referendum yet for former President Donald Trump. His pick in this battleground...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
