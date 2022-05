ATLANTA — More than $170 million in federal investments in affordable housing are heading to Georgia, the Peach State’s two U.S. senators announced Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funding will come through five programs: formula-based Community Development Block Grants, HOME Investment Partnerships to help rehabilitate affordable housing units, Emergency Solutions Grants aimed at the homeless, Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS, and Housing Trust Fund Grants for affordable housing for low-income residents.

