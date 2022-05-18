Head-on crash shuts down McCarran Blvd. at Mayberry Drive for hours Tuesday

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The name of the man killed in a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless in Roseville has now been released. According to the Placer County Coroner’s Office, 67-year-old Anthony Simon was the victim in Monday’s incident at a Project Roomkey site along the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue. Investigators say a fight happened at the scene, but exactly what led up to it is unclear. Andrew Aguiar, a 21-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested hours after the incident. He’s facing charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Shirley J. Horton, a 19-year-old Sacramento resident, was also arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder. The former Hampton Inn was transformed into a Project Roomkey facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. The federally-funded initiative supports unhoused people facing coronavirus-related risks.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO