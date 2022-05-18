ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MBTA plans to increase bus service by 25 percent over five years

By Drew Karedes, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUhE3_0fhfwDzz00

BOSTON — The MBTA is taking feedback for the next three months about its new plan to increase bus service by 25 percent over five years.

MBTA officials released a new draft map of their bus network redesign this week. Their first crack at updating the bus system in fifty years aims to bring bus service every 15 minutes, every day, to 275,000 more residents.

Roxbury, Lynn and Everett are among the areas that would see significant increases in MBTA bus service.

“As someone who is on the record criticizing the T every day, I actually think they did a pretty good job with this,” said Stacy Thompson, executive director of Livable Streets.

Thompson encourages those who have questions or concerns about the preliminary plan to speak up.

“If you’re looking at a map and you’re like, gosh this impacts me, show up to a public meeting,” said Thompson. “No decisions have truly been made yet. It’s a process. It’s a starting point.”

Thompson said based on her organization’s analysis of a 2019 report, the T needs 200 to 500 additional buses to meet the demands of the system. MBTA officials say they’re committed to working with available resources for the expanded bus network, despite financial challenges.

“The T can’t say it, but I can. They don’t have enough resources. If you want more bus service in your community, ask the legislature for more money for the T,” added Thompson.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said there are “very limited circumstances” of bus service cuts as part of the plan.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Regular gas approaching and passing $5

WALPOLE, Mass. — We are approaching three weeks of daily record gas prices. And we are now seeing regular gas priced over five dollars. “Now we are at 95 dollars and my tank is not even full. It’s crazy,” one driver in Wrentham told us. It’s...
WALPOLE, MA
Boston

City Council proposal calls for hiring hundreds of Boston residents as flaggers at construction sites

The city currently requires Boston police officers to be used at construction sites. On Wednesday, Boston City Council once again broached a tricky subject: civilian flaggers for construction projects. Councilor Kendra Lara proposed the creation of a city office that would hire hundreds of residents to flag traffic at Boston’s many construction sites, Universal Hub reported.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Battle brews between mayors of Boston, Quincy over Long Island Bridge

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A battle between the mayors of Boston and Quincy is heating up over the rebuilding of a bridge between the cities. The City of Boston wants to rebuild a bridge that once connected Moon Island to Long Island, but the mayor of Quincy filed a lawsuit to stop the project.
QUINCY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
City
Roxbury, MA
Everett, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
City
Everett, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Massachusetts

If you love to eat seafood then you know that sometimes it can be hard to find a place that knows how to prepare delicious seafood dishes. And while all of us could make them at home, there is something about going at a restaurant and enjoying a nice plate of food with your friends and family, or even by yourself. It might be the food or it might just be the fact that you are being served. Either way, that food just hits different! And because we want you to have an amazing experience when you are eating out, we have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here are our top choices:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta Bus#Bus Service#Boston Public#Bus Network#Mbta#Livable Streets
homenewshere.com

Town officials likely to prohibit all public uses of flag poles

READING – A virtual red flag was raised on the Town Common Tuesday night. A Supreme Court decision earlier this month on Boston’s use of flags at City Hall Plaza has put a halt to Reading’s plan to raise the Pride Flag in June, along with any other future flags as well.
READING, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
quincyquarry.com

US Attorney Rachael Rollins opening Civil RIghts investigation into the City of Quincy’s long koch-blocking rebuilding of the Long Island Bridge #mayorkoch

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. US Attorney Rachael Rollins opening Civil RIghts investigation into the City of Quincy’s long koch-blocking rebuilding the Long Island Bridge. Featured image by Eric Kilby. – News about Quincy Massachusetts covered by...
QUINCY, MA
Boston Globe

Here’s the 2022 Boston food truck schedule

Plus, we want to know your favorite food truck in Boston. As the weather gets warmer, you may wish to dine outdoors, and Boston’s lively food truck scene is a great way to get a quick bite to eat. This season’s food truck season has already begun, and it...
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Baker-Polito administration files $1.7 Billion Fiscal Year 2022 supplemental budget

The Baker-Polito Administration today will file a Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) supplemental budget that proposes investments in transportation, housing, environmental infrastructure, economic development, child care and education initiatives. The legislation includes approximately $1.7 billion in spending, supported by state tax revenues that exceed FY22 benchmarks through April by $4.23 billion...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Why Do Some Get COVID While Others Don't in the Same Household?

COVID-19 cases are rising again in Massachusetts, and studies have shown that it can spread quickly throughout households if sick family members don't quarantine and members of the household don't wear masks. But often, one or more members of a household will get COVID but other family members don't. Why...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Two Shot Overnight In Notorious Franklin Field Projects

At approximately 22:45 hours, a Boston Police Officers from District B-3 radioed that they heard what sounded like shots fired in the area of Franklin Field in Dorchester. Units from the district flooded the area searching for suspects fleeing. Moments after the radio transmission, Boston Police Operations received a ShotSpotter activation for at least 7 rounds in the area of the Projects and Franklin Field.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
95K+
Followers
106K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy