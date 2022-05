The good news? In what many think of as a three-player draft, the Rockets dodged a bullet by getting a top three pick. The bad news? They got the No. 3 overall pick. That's not entirely bad though, because under the NBA's lottery system, the Rockets, despite having a league-worst record at 20-62 actually had a 47.9% chance of dropping all the way to No. 5.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO