Forsman Running for Minnesota House of Representatives

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Jennifer Carnahan, the wife of late Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn, is being sued by his mother, sister and stepfather over claims of unpaid medical-related debts.
According to court documents filed in Faribault County on Monday, Hagedorn’s mother and stepfather – Kathleen and Robert Kreklau – and sister Tricia Lucas all claim that the congressman had borrowed money from them to pay for kidney cancer treatments in January at Envita Medical Centers, located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The treatments were not covered by his insurance, and they say Hagedorn had been “told by the Mayo Clinic that it...
