Forsman Running for Minnesota House of Representatives

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – A new warship will be commissioned in Duluth this weekend. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a Freedom-class combat ship built in Marinette, Wisconsin. The ship was launched and christened in June 2019. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a state-of-the-art ship, designed for speed and shallow water near shore combat. “Using a shallow jet ski allows us significant maneuverability in the littorals and give us the advantage in that area that most ships with deep drafts do not have,” said Alfonza White, the Milwaukee-born commander of the ship. He and his crew of 140 are proud to work onboard a ship...

DULUTH, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO