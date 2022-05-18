ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu hit by pitch. Aaron Judge doubles to deep left field, tagged out at third, Austin Hays to Tyler Nevin. DJ LeMahieu scores. Anthony Rizzo walks. Giancarlo Stanton walks. Anthony Rizzo to second. Josh Donaldson pops out to shallow left field to Ramon Urias. Gleyber Torres grounds out...

Over eight seasons, the best batting average Joey Gallo has ever recorded was .253 back in 2019, with the Texas Rangers over 70 games. However, that was during the age of juiced baseballs, and since then, his average has never cracked .200 over an entire season. The New York Yankees don’t care about batting average, though, they care about home runs and how hard you hit the baseball in the strike zone.
The New York Yankees have their lineup, rotation and bullpen humming as the team blitzes forward in first place in the AL East. Even though catchers Jose Trevino and Kyle Higashioka rarely join the slugging party, they’ve served as valuable reminders that defense and framing play a significant role in today’s game, and that you don’t need an All-Star slugger at every position to be a complete team.
LINE: Yankees -258, Orioles +211; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles after Aaron Judge's four-hit game on Tuesday. Baltimore is 14-23 overall and 9-9 at home. The Orioles have an 8-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat first versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Hicks for 9.7...
The New York Yankees have continued their early-season surge, picking up win No. 26 over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. The lineup is scoring a ton of runs and hitting a bunch of home runs along the way. There’s a reason why they’re called the Bronx Bombers.
NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Coming into this season, Gleyber Torres looked lost at the plate and in the field, and he didn’t really help his own cause when he got off to a slow start at the dish after back-to-back down years. While it’s been clear over the last little while that his bat appears to be coming around again, he’s also impressing his teammates in another, perhaps unexpected way: with his defense. He made a huge play in Monday night’s 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles that was lauded by manager Aaron Boone as the “play of the game,” and his teammates are taking note of his improvements on the defensive side of the ball. It’s still early, but Gleyber’s development in the field might be a narrative to pay attention to over the course of the season.
Offense of any kind was at a premium tonight, with each team able to push runs across in only one inning respectively. Courtesy of a double and some hustle by Gleyber Torres in the first, the Yankees were able to scratch across one more run in their productive inning than the Orioles were able to in theirs, allowing them to come away with a tightly-fought 3-2 victory Wednesday night to clinch their ninth-straight series victory.
LINE: Mets -139, Rockies +118; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the New York Mets on Friday to begin a three-game series. Colorado is 13-9 at home and 18-19 overall. The Rockies have gone 10-3 in games when they did not allow a home run. New...
DENVER (AP) — AT&T Sportsnet reporter Kelsey Wingert says she's recovering after being struck in the head by a line drive during the ninth inning of the Colorado Rockies' game against the San Francisco Giants earlier this week. “I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head,” Wingert...
