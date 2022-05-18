ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Newsroom blog: What’s coming up for May 18th

By Mike Leischner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe work of the Wausau Policing Task Force will be in focus Wednesday evening at City Hall when a public hearing on the draft of their final recommendations is held. Residents can...

CONLEY COMMENTARY – Three facts Thursday, on redeveloping the Wausau mall

CONLEY COMMENTARY (WSAU) – I’ve said for more than a year now that the redevelopment of the Wausau Center Mall is a boondoggle. It remains to be seen if people will flock to the townhouses and apartments, or if businesses will rush to fill the mixed use retail and office space being built there.
Wausau Policing Task Force Takes Public Input Ahead of Monday’s Final Meeting

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Just one meeting remains for Wausau’s Policing Task Force after Wednesday’s public hearing on the group’s draft findings. In a roughly one-hour meeting, the group took public comments from two individuals. Both of whom praised the task force and the department for their work and discussed issues surrounding mental health and assistance for the homeless.
WAUSAU, WI
Huge industrial building coming to Wrightstown

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) — A massive new industrial building is headed to the Village of Wrightstown. “This is a huge deal for Wrightstown,” said Village Administrator Travis Coenen. “It truly shows how innovative as a small community we are.”. What is currently a giant plot of land...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
Wausau, WI
Wausau, WI
Wood County residents asked to take internet speed test

WOOD COUNTY – Wood County residents are asked to take an internet speed test to help identify areas of broadband need in their community. “Access to broadband is vital for the economic health and growth of our area. Yet many homes and businesses have no broadband access or internet service speeds that fall far below federal standards,” stated a Wood County release.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Marathon County Crime Gallery for May 19, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Several Building Projects Progressing in the City of Marshfield

Several building projects are progressing in the City of Marshfield. Phase 1 of Marshfield Utilities’ new building has been completed and they’re now working on phase 2. Also, a new addition to ProVision Partners Cooperative, 2327 W. Veterans Pkwy, will soon be underway. A new multi-tenant commercial building...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Weinbrenner Shoe expands

MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Weinbrenner Shoe Company is expanding its facilities in Merrill. They’ve moved into a building off Prospect Street that was once occupied by Hurd Window and Doors. Operations have already begun. The primary use for the space will be for manufacturing, leaving the outlet store...
MERRILL, WI
#Blog #Mental Health #The Council Chambers #Wausau Public Access #Wsau News
Marshfield Clinic expands in Minocqua

MINOCQUA, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – Marshfield Clinic broke ground on a 45,000-square foot expansion to its Minocqua hospital yesterday. The expansion is phase two of the health system’s plan for the Minocqua campus. Currently the hospital has 19 inpatient beds-with five reserved for births. The expansion will increase the...
MINOCQUA, WI
Mayor Genrich makes case for Green Bay passenger train

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Passengers have gone over five decades without train service to and from Green Bay. But Mayor Eric Genrich is optimistic that will soon change. "Expanding service from Milwaukee to Green Bay has been in the plans for a very long time with our state DOT, probably going back 20 or 30 years," he said.
GREEN BAY, WI
Movie Alleging 2020 Election Fraud In Wisconsin Comes To Green Bay

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A film alleging widespread fraud in the 2020 Presidential election is being shown in theatres across the country this week, including in De Pere Tuesday evening. Media fact checkers are poking holes in the theories presented in the film, 2000 Mules. However, supporters say...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools receives donation for quadplex

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Prevail Bank recently donated $5,000 to Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools to help build “a destination athletic facility that will enhance to school district programming and community revenue.”. The quadplex facility will include two baseball diamonds and two softball diamonds with synthetic turf infields and outfields,...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
McCleerey Sues to Boot Too-Recent Wisconsin Voter and Oath-Breaker Manhart from District 1 Ballot

The press and the court may catch up with Wisconsin voter but South Dakota House candidate Logan Manhart. Last week I reported that Manhart, who spent a lot of 2021 politicking in Wisconsin, who voted in Wisconsin’s April 2021 election, and whose Wisconsin voter registration was still active as of May 5, 2022, had broken the law when he filed his declaration of candidacy. In that declaration at the top of his nominating petition, Manhart swore that he was eligible to seek the office of South Dakota Representative. But legislators have to have resided in South Dakota for two years preceding the election in which they are candidates. Voting in Wisconsin on April 6, 2021 means Manhart was a legal, voting resident of Wisconsin until at least that date, which is only 1.6 years before the November 8, 2022, general election at which Manhart seeks District 1’s votes, which means Manhart lied on his nominating petition and invalidated his candidacy.
Two popular businesses opening new stores in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Construction is underway on West Mason Street, as two recognizable businesses will have new locations. Arby’s and Scooter’s Coffee are the two businesses that construction has started on. The location is on West Mason Street, right across from Burlington. On Scooter’s website,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Stockbox program helps central Wisconsin seniors

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A program that helps seniors with food insecurity is gaining ground in central Wisconsin. It started less than a year ago in Portage County and is already making a difference to people in need. It’s called the Stockbox program. Several counties in central Wisconsin now...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Armed Standoff Ends Peacefully in Appleton

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man was arrested Thursday after climbing to the roof on church property and firing a gun into the air. Assistant Police Chief Polly Olson said officers were called to the St. Bernadette campus around 10:15 a.m. The Thompson Community Center also uses the former school building on the campus. A male had gone into one of the buildings and pointed a gun at someone, then went up to the roof.
APPLETON, WI
A NEW FAMILY BREW: Tony Bugher to Continue Leinenkugel’s Legacy as New President

The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company is the oldest business in Chippewa Falls, and the seventh-oldest brewery in the United States, having opened its doors in 1867. Nestled within those 155 years of history is a young Leinenkugel descendent who at one time was getting into trouble with his cousins in the brewery, and in six months will become the face of the internationally known business.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

