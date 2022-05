Norifish is a fairly new restaurant in Sandy Springs that has a omakase-style dining experience. All you have to do is put your trust in the chef as they will provide up to three choices from their Chef's Tasting Menu. Other options are available such as sushi and plates to share. Norifish is located at 1115 Springwood Connector, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 with hours starting at 5-10 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday.

