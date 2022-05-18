ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, PA

District 2 track and field notebook: Keating helps power Wyoming Area girls team

By Tom Robinson For Times Leader
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kbokx_0fhfvL1a00
Wyoming Area’s Madelyn Keating smiles as she crosses the finish line ahead of Lake Lehman’s Kalee Raczkowski in the 3200 meter relay during Tuesday’s District 2 track and field championships. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

SCRANTON — While her teammates competed in the District 2 Track and Field Championships a year ago at this time, Madelyn Keating was still a month away from any type of running in her rehabilitation from reconstructive knee surgery.

Now, Keating is taking on perhaps the most demanding schedules of any athlete at the championships.

Keating’s surge over the last lap of the 3200-meter relay Tuesday gave Wyoming Area the first gold medals of this year’s reformatted championships.

Before the night was over, Keating added an individual gold medal in the longest race to her win in the longest relay.

Keating’s wins were among the biggest reasons the Warriors will enter Wednesday’s completion of the district meet in the lead and with their sights set on a possible sweep of the Class 2A championships.

With seven of 18 events complete in Class 2A, Wyoming Area has a 41-38 lead over Wyoming Valley Conference rival Lake-Lehman in the girls standings and a 56-42 lead over defending champion Mid Valley in boys.

The Warriors won five of the 14 events in Class 2A.

Keating had to battle through two hotly contested races.

First, she ran stride-for-stride with Lake-Lehman’s Kalee Raczkowski, another gold medalist before the night ended, for almost 600 meters of the anchor leg of the relay.

“She runs just like me; she has speed,” Keating said. “We kind of ran it together, then with 200 to go, I made my move because I knew I had a lot left in me.

“It was perfect. I had fresh legs and I just went for it.”

Then, Keating won in a race that showed off the district’s depth in female distance runners.

State cross country medalists Kate Korty from Carbondale and Lacey Danilovitz from Riverside both qualified for the PIAA state meet with more than 20 seconds to spare, but neither could get past Keating, who finished in 11:12.23.

Keating is also a contender in the 800 and 1600, making the maximum four gold medals a possibility.

“It would be nice,” Keating said. “I know I’m seeded pretty well, but I am racing some pretty good girls out there and I’m just trying to do my best and maybe hit the state qualifying standard if I could.”

Toni Minichello gave Wyoming Area its other girls victory in the javelin.

The Warriors scored big in the boys javelin where Drew Mruk set a meet record and Blaise Sokach-Minnick came in second.

Wyoming Area’s other win came from Nico Sciandra’s successful title defense in the 300 hurdles.

“We’re striving to try to get first as a whole team,” said Sciandra, who is also part of the school-record, 400 relay team that will go after a title Wednesday. “It’s something we all want.”

CLOSE CALLS

Lake-Lehman’s Raczkowski bounced back from coming up just short in the 3200 relay to rally, making a big move at the end to win the 300 hurdles by two-hundredths of a second.

“Just the drive from not being able to pull through for my team in the four by eight, pushed me to do better in this race,” said Raczkowski, who beat her previous best by two seconds.

Raczkowski made her move then waited for the official word.

“I wasn’t sure I won,” she said. “I had to wait until they told me. It was real close.”

Lake-Lehman won another close race when after eight laps, Nick Hockenbury just held off Dunmore’s Joseph Cardillo by .38 seconds in 9:54.43 in the boys 3200.

NEW HEIGHTS

Holy Redeemer’s Justice Shoats won the state long jump title in 2021 in his first year in the sport.

Shoats repeated as district champion in the long jump and won the high jump by 10 inches in his first year competing in that event. He cleared 6-6 to end the day as the WVC’s only two-event individual gold medalist.

In his spare time, Shoats also led qualifying for Wednesday’s 100-meter dash final where he will go for more gold.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPS

Crestwood had four champions to take the Class 3A girls lead by a half-point over Wallenpaupack and finish the first day in a tie for second place in Class 3A boys, one point behind host Scranton and even with North Pocono.

Molly DeMarzo repeated in the 3200, pulling away for a six-second victory after heading to the last lap just a half-second in front of Scranton’s Bella Noreika.

Julia Lazo was part of a Crestwood pole vault sweep, along with Isaac Mertz winning the boys title.

Ethan Shudak produced Crestwood’s other win, exceeding 50 feet in the shot put.

Matthew Cusatis won the triple jump for Hazleton Area for the WVC’s other Class 3A boys win.

STATE QUALIFIERS

The top two finishers in Class 2A boys made the state meet in Shippensburg along with the champions of the other classes. In addition, athletes can make it by meeting or exceeding lofty qualifying standards.

The Holy Redeemer 3200 boys relay team of Grant Smith, John Gillespie, Aiden McDonald and Tom Brady qualified with its second-place finish.

Sokach-Minnick made it in both the discus and javelin while Wyoming Area teammate Usamah Alansari advanced in the long jump.

Hanover Area’s David Popson made it in the high jump.

Holy Redeemer’s Kalie Quaglia met the Class 2A girls long jump standard.

Dallas qualified Calli Ogurkis and Sophia Filali in the 300 hurdles.

Pittston Area’s Aria Messner and Wyoming Valley West’s Trinity Johnson made it in the triple jump.

The meet concludes Wednesday with action beginning at 3 p.m.

The remaining eight track events will be decided while the other half of the field events are completed.

Comments / 0

Related
skooknews.com

Marian Catholic Names New Boys Basketball Head Coach

On Wednesday, Marian Catholic High School named Scott Murphy as its new Head Boys’ Basketball Coach. Coach Murphy brings over a decade of coaching experience, including being an assistant coach for six seasons at North Schuylkill from 2010-2015, in Division 1 of the Schuylkill League competing against perennial powers Blue Mountain and Pottsville.
POTTSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
City
Wyoming, PA
City
Shippensburg, PA
City
Carbondale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Wyoming State
Scranton, PA
Sports
City
Scranton, PA
Wyoming, PA
Sports
City
Dunmore, PA
Times Leader

Pleasant Valley High School sweeps Envirothon competition

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The “Thunderpumpers” team from Pleasant Valley High School has won theMonroe County Envirothon, held recently at the Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center. Nineteenteams from six high schools participated in a competition to test their knowledge of the environment. The...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Rematch of Cartwright, Bognet appears set for 8th District U.S. House seat

In a contest for the Republican nomination to face 8th Congressional District Rep. Matt Cartwright, former Trump administration official Jim Bognet breezed to a win over former Hazleton Mayor Mike Marsicano. Bognet, a Penn State graduate, was appointed to a position in the Trump administration after working on several political...
HAZLETON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Track Events#Good Girls#Wyoming Valley#Warriors
abc27.com

Midstate Historial Markers: The mystery of Fort Hunter

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The area now known as Fort Hunter was first settled in 1725 by Benjamin Chambers, who later moved west and founded Chambersburg. His brother-in-law, Samuel Hunter, acquired the property, and it became known as Hunter’s Mill. But in 1754 the French and Indian War broke out, and the British decided to establish forts along the Susquehanna River. Fort Hunter was one of them.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire destroys home in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A family's home is destroyed following a fire Friday afternoon in Monroe County. It started just before 2 p.m. at the place along Teak Lane in Smithfield Township near East Stroudsburg. No one was home at the time the fire started. The cause of the...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
skooknews.com

WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch Issued for Schuylkill County

Schuylkill County has been included in a Tornado Watch by the National Weather Service for Friday afternoon and early evening. The Tornado Watch includes South Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania including the counties of. ADAMS. BEDFORD. BERKS. BLAIR. BUCKS. CARBON. CENTRE. CHESTER. COLUMBIA. CUMBERLAND. DAUPHIN. DELAWARE. FRANKLIN. FULTON. HUNTINGDON. JUNIATA. LACKAWANNA.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

State Police in Dunmore Find Missing PA Man

PSP report that Zygmunt Phillips has been located and is well. Pennsylvania State Police in Dunmore, PA is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating Zygmunt (goes by Zyga) Phillips. Phillips is 6’5”, 26-years-old, has brown hair, blue eyes and weighs 155 lbs. He was last seen...
DUNMORE, PA
Times Leader

Diamonds to the life and memory of ‘Essy’ Davidowitz

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Diamonds to the incomparable Esther “Essy” Davidowitz, who completed her earthly journey on Tuesday at the age of 88. As staff writer Mary Therese Biebel wrote in a poignantly crafted story about the Kingston resident’s life, “Some might compare Essy’s good works to the stars on a clear night. You might think you’ve managed to count them all; then you notice more and more are sparkling.”
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Police: Gun found on student in Milton Area School District

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where they say a child brought a gun and ammo to school. According to the Milton Area School District, on Monday a juvenile brought a glock and several rounds of ammunition to school property. Parents with children in the district are still in shock about […]
MILTON, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Rustic Contemporary Chalet in Lake Ariel

This Hideout hideout has two large screened porches that let the cool mountain air flow through the house. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. This week, I offer another Hideout hideout for your consideration, namely, this Lake Ariel rustic...
LAKE ARIEL, PA
Daily Voice

Crash Closes Portion Of Route 22 In Lehigh County

A multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of Route 22 in Lehigh County on Thursday, May 19, officials said. All eastbound lanes were closed after the crash sometime around 5:45 p.m., 511PA said on Twitter. The crash scene was cleared just before 8 p.m., 511 PA tweeted. The circumstances of the...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

PA man killed in Wyalusing motorcycle crash with deer

WYALUSING, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Wyalusing Tuesday evening, according to State Police. Robert Ermisch, 59, of Laceyville in Wyoming County, was killed while driving his motorcycle on Route 6 in Wyalusing Township around 9:00 p.m. on May 17, according to the crash report. Police said that […]
WYALUSING, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy