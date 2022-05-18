District 2 track and field notebook: Keating helps power Wyoming Area girls team

Wyoming Area’s Madelyn Keating smiles as she crosses the finish line ahead of Lake Lehman’s Kalee Raczkowski in the 3200 meter relay during Tuesday’s District 2 track and field championships. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

SCRANTON — While her teammates competed in the District 2 Track and Field Championships a year ago at this time, Madelyn Keating was still a month away from any type of running in her rehabilitation from reconstructive knee surgery.

Now, Keating is taking on perhaps the most demanding schedules of any athlete at the championships.

Keating’s surge over the last lap of the 3200-meter relay Tuesday gave Wyoming Area the first gold medals of this year’s reformatted championships.

Before the night was over, Keating added an individual gold medal in the longest race to her win in the longest relay.

Keating’s wins were among the biggest reasons the Warriors will enter Wednesday’s completion of the district meet in the lead and with their sights set on a possible sweep of the Class 2A championships.

With seven of 18 events complete in Class 2A, Wyoming Area has a 41-38 lead over Wyoming Valley Conference rival Lake-Lehman in the girls standings and a 56-42 lead over defending champion Mid Valley in boys.

The Warriors won five of the 14 events in Class 2A.

Keating had to battle through two hotly contested races.

First, she ran stride-for-stride with Lake-Lehman’s Kalee Raczkowski, another gold medalist before the night ended, for almost 600 meters of the anchor leg of the relay.

“She runs just like me; she has speed,” Keating said. “We kind of ran it together, then with 200 to go, I made my move because I knew I had a lot left in me.

“It was perfect. I had fresh legs and I just went for it.”

Then, Keating won in a race that showed off the district’s depth in female distance runners.

State cross country medalists Kate Korty from Carbondale and Lacey Danilovitz from Riverside both qualified for the PIAA state meet with more than 20 seconds to spare, but neither could get past Keating, who finished in 11:12.23.

Keating is also a contender in the 800 and 1600, making the maximum four gold medals a possibility.

“It would be nice,” Keating said. “I know I’m seeded pretty well, but I am racing some pretty good girls out there and I’m just trying to do my best and maybe hit the state qualifying standard if I could.”

Toni Minichello gave Wyoming Area its other girls victory in the javelin.

The Warriors scored big in the boys javelin where Drew Mruk set a meet record and Blaise Sokach-Minnick came in second.

Wyoming Area’s other win came from Nico Sciandra’s successful title defense in the 300 hurdles.

“We’re striving to try to get first as a whole team,” said Sciandra, who is also part of the school-record, 400 relay team that will go after a title Wednesday. “It’s something we all want.”

CLOSE CALLS

Lake-Lehman’s Raczkowski bounced back from coming up just short in the 3200 relay to rally, making a big move at the end to win the 300 hurdles by two-hundredths of a second.

“Just the drive from not being able to pull through for my team in the four by eight, pushed me to do better in this race,” said Raczkowski, who beat her previous best by two seconds.

Raczkowski made her move then waited for the official word.

“I wasn’t sure I won,” she said. “I had to wait until they told me. It was real close.”

Lake-Lehman won another close race when after eight laps, Nick Hockenbury just held off Dunmore’s Joseph Cardillo by .38 seconds in 9:54.43 in the boys 3200.

NEW HEIGHTS

Holy Redeemer’s Justice Shoats won the state long jump title in 2021 in his first year in the sport.

Shoats repeated as district champion in the long jump and won the high jump by 10 inches in his first year competing in that event. He cleared 6-6 to end the day as the WVC’s only two-event individual gold medalist.

In his spare time, Shoats also led qualifying for Wednesday’s 100-meter dash final where he will go for more gold.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPS

Crestwood had four champions to take the Class 3A girls lead by a half-point over Wallenpaupack and finish the first day in a tie for second place in Class 3A boys, one point behind host Scranton and even with North Pocono.

Molly DeMarzo repeated in the 3200, pulling away for a six-second victory after heading to the last lap just a half-second in front of Scranton’s Bella Noreika.

Julia Lazo was part of a Crestwood pole vault sweep, along with Isaac Mertz winning the boys title.

Ethan Shudak produced Crestwood’s other win, exceeding 50 feet in the shot put.

Matthew Cusatis won the triple jump for Hazleton Area for the WVC’s other Class 3A boys win.

STATE QUALIFIERS

The top two finishers in Class 2A boys made the state meet in Shippensburg along with the champions of the other classes. In addition, athletes can make it by meeting or exceeding lofty qualifying standards.

The Holy Redeemer 3200 boys relay team of Grant Smith, John Gillespie, Aiden McDonald and Tom Brady qualified with its second-place finish.

Sokach-Minnick made it in both the discus and javelin while Wyoming Area teammate Usamah Alansari advanced in the long jump.

Hanover Area’s David Popson made it in the high jump.

Holy Redeemer’s Kalie Quaglia met the Class 2A girls long jump standard.

Dallas qualified Calli Ogurkis and Sophia Filali in the 300 hurdles.

Pittston Area’s Aria Messner and Wyoming Valley West’s Trinity Johnson made it in the triple jump.

The meet concludes Wednesday with action beginning at 3 p.m.

The remaining eight track events will be decided while the other half of the field events are completed.