ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Mastriano wins Pennsylvania GOP governor race

By WILL WEISSERT, MARC LEVY, GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJtZX_0fhfuoXA00
State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, a Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, speaks at a primary night election gathering in Chambersburg, Pa., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Carolyn Kaster | AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HARRISBURG — State Sen. Doug Mastriano — who secured a late endorsement from Donald Trump and has trumpeted the former president’s lies about nonexistent, widespread fraud costing him the 2020 election — won the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania’s open governor’s office on Tuesday.

Mastriano’s victory extends Trump’s winning streak in major Republican primaries around the country. But it also raises immediate questions about whether Mastriano, who was outside the U.S. Capitol in January 2021 when a mob overran it in a deadly insurrection, can attract enough moderate swing voters to prevail in November’s general election.

Mastriano will face Democrat Josh Shapiro, who was unopposed in his primary.

A more closely watched race on the Democratic side saw John Fetterman, days after a stroke sent him to the hospital, easily winning Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate primary — notching a major victory for his party’s left flank.

Whom Fetterman will face in the fall wasn’t yet clear as Pennsylvania’s GOP Senate contest was too early to call. Celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick and commentator Kathy Barnette were all vying for the party’s nomination. Oz is the preferred candidate of Trump, who has sought to wield the power of his endorsement to lift his loyalists and reshape the GOP.

Trump scored a far easier victory early in the night when U.S. Rep. Ted Budd clinched the GOP nomination for Senate in North Carolina. Trump’s surprise endorsement last year lifted Budd, a little known congressman, over better-known rivals, including a former governor. He quickly pivoted to a general election message focused on breaking Democratic control of Washington.

“Under Joe Biden, America is woke and broke,” he said at a victory rally. “We need to put the brakes on this agenda for the sake of hardworking North Carolinians.”

Budd will face Democratic former state supreme court justice Cheri Beasley, who is aiming to become North Carolina’s first Black senator. She told supporters “this is our moment.”

“We have the power to restore our values to our government in Washington,” she said. “In this moment, we have the power to protect our rights.”

Tuesday marked the busiest night of the nascent primary season, with contests also being waged in Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho. Both parties are choosing candidates to enter the fall general election, when control of Congress, governor’s mansions and key elections posts are up for grabs.

Much of the attention was on Pennsylvania, a perennial political battleground that could decide control of the Senate. The 52-year-old Fetterman is known for his hulking, 6-foot-8 stature frame, and tattoos that helped him build a political persona as an outsider. That, combined with his support of top progressive causes such as universal, government-funded health care, helped him easily dispatch Democratic rival U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate in the mold of President Joe Biden.

“Fetterman’s victory shows that voters are fed up and want fighters. This should be a wake up call to the entire Democratic Party establishment to fight harder against the fascists and those who obstruct a popular agenda,” Stephanie Taylor, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, said in a statement.

Robert Sweeney, a 59-year-old resident of Hamburg, Pennsylvania, said he voted for Fetterman because “he seemed like a decent guy and knows what he’s doing.”

Fetterman, who is Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, could enter the general election campaign facing questions about his health. Following his stroke, he cast an emergency ballot from the hospital and tweeted Tuesday that he’d successfully undergone surgery to install a pacemaker. He said he was “on track for a full recovery.”

And Fetterman will likely face scrutiny over a 2013 incident when, shotgun in hand, he confronted a Black man because he suspected the man was involved in gunfire nearby. The man, Christopher Miyares, was unarmed and said in a TV interview that he had been jogging when Fetterman, who is white, pulled up in his pickup and pointed the shotgun at him. Fetterman has denied pointing the shotgun at Miyares and said it wasn’t loaded.

The Republican Senate campaign has proven far more divisive. Despite Trump’s backing, some conservative voters have been suspicious of the ideological leanings of Oz, who gained fame as a frequent guest on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show. Oz has spent much of the campaign in a heated fight with McCormick.

That’s allowed commentator Barnette to emerge in the final days of the primary as a conservative alternative to both Oz and McCormick. Should she win the primary and general election, Barnette would be the first Black Republican woman elected to the U.S. Senate.

Trump, who has held campaign-style rallies with Oz, insists he is the best candidate to keep the Senate seat in Republican hands in the fall. Given his level of involvement in the race, a loss would be a notable setback for the former president.

Trump used the race’s final weekend to back Mastriano, but the state senator is seen as too extreme to woo moderates who are often decisive in general elections.

“There’s definitely some concern in large factions of the party,” said Pennsylvania Republican strategist Vince Galko.

More fundamentally, Tuesday’s primaries could test voters’ commitment to democratic principles. Barnette is running even further to the right than Oz and participated in the January 2021 rally that turned into an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Then there’s Mastriano, who was also outside the Capitol during the mob attack and would appoint Pennsylvania’s chief elections official if he becomes governor. He has pledged to take the extraordinary step of requiring voters to “re-register” to vote — even though that’s barred by the National Voter Registration Act and likely violates significant protections under federal, and possibly state, law.

Mastriano has been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot following his efforts to name a slate of alternate Electoral College electors in Trump’s favor.

Stacy Steinly, a 51-year-old school bus assistant, cast her ballot in the town of Hamburg, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles west of Allentown. She said she chose Mastriano because “he was sticking by President Trump and saying that everything was fraudulent.”

“Everything he was talking about was making sense,” said Steinly, who wore a black T-shirt that said “Biden is not my president (or anyone else’s) based on legal votes.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
City
Allentown, PA
State
Oregon State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
Times Leader

Shapiro pick for lieutenant governor wins Democratic primary

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Democrats gave their nominee for governor his choice for second-in-command on Tuesday, selecting state Rep. Austin Davis to be their lieutenant governor candidate in the fall election. Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democrats’ choice for governor, had endorsed Davis over state Rep. Brian Sims, who ran...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Senate hopeful Fetterman getting pacemaker

BRADDOCK — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the leading contender in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, is getting a pacemaker following last week’s stroke. His campaign said Tuesday that Fetterman was “about to undergo a standard procedure” to get a pacemaker with a defibrillator. Campaign officials...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa Sen race: Kathy Barnette won’t support Republican nominee if she loses

(The Hill) – GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette said in an interview with Breitbart News she would not support the Republican nominee in the state’s race for the Senate if she does not win Tuesday’s primary.  “I have no intentions of supporting globalists,” Barnette said on “Breitbart News Daily” on SiriusXM Monday. Barnette is running against […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
David Mccormick
Person
Conor Lamb
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Oprah Winfrey
CBS Philly

Here Is Where The Pennsylvania Primary Race For The Senate Seat Stands

NORRISTOWN, Pa (CBS) — It’s primary day in Pennsylvania. Polls are open until 8 p.m. and all eyes are on the race for U.S. Senate. The race to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate is heating up. Over the weekend, the Democratic frontrunner had a stroke. Meanwhile, the top Republicans made their final push ahead of Tuesday’s primary. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 This is the race to fill the seat left behind by Republican Pat Toomey, who decided not to run for reelection. John Fetterman, the Democratic frontrunner, says his recent stroke won’t slow down his campaign plans. Meanwhile, his Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania’s richest person has spent at least $18 million on the 2022 primary — mostly to influence one issue

Allies argue Jeff Yass is a single-issue donor who backs candidates who support alternatives to public schools. But critics contend he’s using weak campaign finance laws to peddle influence. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Gop Senate#Gop#State#Democratic
Times Leader

Printing errors mar mailed ballots in Pennsylvania, Oregon

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Printing mistakes will force local election officials in Pennsylvania and Oregon to redo thousands of mailed ballots, a laborious process that could delay results for some closely contested races in Tuesday’s primaries. In Pennsylvania, where GOP primaries for governor and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Lou Barletta concedes, Mastriano on ballot in November

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the race for governor, it looks like republican Doug Mastriano’s name will be on the ballot in November. He will be joined by democrat Josh Shapiro who ran unopposed. Former Hazleton mayor Lou Barletta was hoping for a different outcome. Lots of disappointment Tuesday night among Barletta supporters. It became clear […]
HAZLETON, PA
fox29.com

Election Results: Check results for Pennsylvania's primaries

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania voters made their voices heard in Tuesday's primary election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races including U.S. Senate and governor. Tuesday’s contests could ultimately determine how competitive the general election will be this fall, when control of Congress, governor’s mansions and key elections posts are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
PennLive.com

State house candidate says he had problems at Pa. polling place this morning

An incumbent Democrat state representative is alerting Pa. primary voters about potential problems and long delays at the polls. State Rep. Manny Guzman, D-Berks, said he encountered substantial delay at his polling place this morning. In a press release released by his office, he is blaming poll workers not being properly trained on Berks County’s new voting machines.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Jake Corman to temporarily take over as acting lieutenant governor

The Wolf administration announced Tuesday that President Pro Tempore of the Senate Jake Corman will temporarily assume the duties of acting lieutenant governor. The declaration was sent this afternoon after the governor was informed that the lieutenant governor was going to undergo a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator, his campaign announced Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Pennsylvania COVID-19 weekly update - Wednesday, May 18

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated COVID-19 statistics for the last week. The department confirms 27,997additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, for a daily average of 3,999. There were 84 new deaths for the week. The statewide total of deaths attributed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy