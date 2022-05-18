ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

Springfield, Perrysburg coast into rematch in Division I district softball finals

By By Corey Crisan / The Blade
 2 days ago

A rematch of Northern Lakes League rivals is set.

Springfield and Perrysburg are destined to meet in a Division I district softball final on Thursday, and it was perhaps fate that the league foes took similar, dominant paths to get there.

In Tuesday’s district semifinal doubleheader at the University of Toledo’s Scott Park Sports Complex, the Blue Devils and Yellow Jackets each got past their respective counterparts with ease.

Second-seeded Springfield mercy-ruled No. 7 Ashland 10-0 in five innings to start off the twin bill. No. 5 Perrysburg did the same to No. 3 Whitmer in the nightcap: A 10-0 mercy rule after five innings.

“The fact that the rematch will happen in the district championship game, that sounds pretty good,” Perrysburg coach Ryan DeMars said. “Springfield’s a great ball club, it’s going to take a great effort on our part, and we’re excited to have the opportunity.”

Both NLL schools got complete-game shutout efforts from their starters.

Springfield’s Mady Yackee allowed three singles, and Ashland did not advance a runner to second base. She struck out eight and walked none in throwing 60 pitches.

“Just moving things around, trusting my defense, and obviously our offense hit for me, so it helps when you pitch with the lead,” Yackee said.

Perrysburg’s Maison Gerrard was equally as impressive against Three Rivers Athletic Conference foe Whitmer. Gerrard allowed two hits and struck out three on 65 pitches. Both hits allowed were singles in the third inning.

“I think the screwball worked really well,” Gerrard said. “I was able to jam them inside, and that’s where you see a lot of the pop-ups from. Along with my newer pitch, my drop curve, I would say kept them on their toes because they didn’t have that the last time we played them.”

In the first game, Yackee was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the first inning, and Ava Littin singled in  courtesy runner Taylor Yackee to put the Blue Devils ahead 1-0 after one inning. Springfield plated two runs in the third off of a pair of Ashland errors, and then boomed to put the game away in the fourth inning.

The Blue Devils sent 11 hitters to the plate, took advantage of four issued walks by Ashland reliever Makaree Chapman, and tagged on five runs to put the game out of reach. Kenya Crowley led off the inning with a solo homer to left-center, Hannah Schlachter and Camryn Hall drew consecutive walks, and Mady Yackee singled.

Two batters later, P.J. Turner walked, which allowed Schlachter to score. Sydney Schwieterman then brought in two runs with a single.

“When you get to this point in the tournament, you need a little bit of luck,” Springfield coach Rob Gwozdz said. “We had a couple of breaks, we capitalized on those breaks, and the momentum just shifted our way.”

Perrysburg jumped ahead of Whitmer early, as Cassie Plummer took the fourth pitch of the game from Reagan Mitchell over the left-center field wall for a home run. Gerrard retired Whitmer in order, and her offense went back to work for immediate insurance.

The Yellow Jackets used power for their first run. The rest came from small ball and burning tread on the base paths. Perrysburg stole six bases on Whitmer, including three in the second inning — two of which resulted in runs.

Lexie Vaillant singled, and pinch runner Gracie Perry stole second and was sacrificed to third. She then broke for home and scored on Lily Hinkleman’s squeeze bunt for a 2-0 lead. Hinkleman stole second and scored from there on an error for a 3-0 Yellow Jackets lead after two innings.

Whitmer achieved both of their hits in the third inning. Hannah Johnson singled and advanced to second on Kenzie Richardson’s infield single, but Gerrard struck out Caralinn Meyer to end the inning.

The Yellow Jackets tacked on two in the fourth on Hinkleman’s two-RBI triple, and a sacrifice fly from Plummer, an RBI double from Gerrard, and an RBI single from Ella Leonard gave Perrysburg 10 runs. Gerrard pitched a 1-2-3 fifth for the mercy rule to take effect.

The NLL rematch for the district championship is set for 5 p.m. Thursday at UT. Perrysburg and Springfield split their two meetings this season.

dayton.com

New chicken restaurant to close Springfield location

A chicken restaurant that opened in Springfield in March has announced it will close this month due to increase in costs and inconsistent foot traffic. Chicka Wing, located at 1875 S. Limestone St., is planning to shutter the doors of its Springfield location on Saturday, according to a post on its Facebook page.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Matthew P. Mailhot, 42, Painesville, was sentenced to one day in jail for telecommunications harassment. He was placed on five years community control and must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended and have no contact with the victim. Barbara Lauth, Ottawa, and Thomas Lauth, Ottawa, were granted a dissolution...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Local Teen Sarah Clapper Runs for Miss Teen Ohio USA

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Sarah Clapper will be competing in the Miss Ohio Teen USA Pageant this upcoming weekend. The pageant will take place in Portsmouth Ohio, with over 40 contestants. Sarah is 17 years old and attended Tri-Valley high school before switching over to online school to accommodate her...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sent-trib.com

Pledges testify at Stone Foltz hazing trial

The parade of pledges continued Thursday during the trial of two men accused in the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz. The Wood County Common Pleas jury heard from five pledges who were at the Pi Kappa Alpha event that led to the death of Foltz. The sophomore from Delaware, Ohio, died of alcohol poisoning after the March 4, 2021 party.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
