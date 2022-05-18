ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Anthony Wayne, Northview to meet in Division I district softball final

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
BOWLING GREEN — Northview scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Bowling Green 3-2 in Tuesday’s Division I softball district semifinals at Meserve Field.

The Wildcats will face Northern Lakes League foe Anthony Wayne, the state’s top-ranked team in Division I, at 5 p.m. on Friday in the district final at the home of Bowling Green State University’s softball program. AW defeated Wapakoneta 12-2 in a game ended by the 10-run mercy rule after five innings.

Tied at two, Grace Powers led off the bottom of the seventh inning for Northview with a triple to right field. After Bowling Green right-hander Katelyn Ziems forced Molly Rutkowski to ground out to the pitcher for the first out, Olivia Topolski lined a hit to left field that allowed Powers to trot home for the game-winning run.

“It felt amazing just to lift my team up and have their backs,” Topolski said.

Following the conclusion of Northview and Bowling Green’s district semifinal, Bobcats coach Shawn Watson informed his team he was retiring.

“I just told them after 35 years of coaching I'm retired,” Watson said to The Blade after the game. “This is my last season. There's a lot of emotions going on right now.”

Bowling Green (12-9) tied it at two in the sixth. Mackenna Oates walked to lead off the inning, and the Bobcats advanced her to third on two straight ground outs. Katelyn Ziems lined a two-out double to drive in Oates.

Oates broke up Northview right-handed pitcher Sydney Eggers’ run of 11 straight retired batters. After a single from Zoe Ziems in the second, Eggers didn’t allow a baserunner until Oates’ walk in the sixth.

Eggers allowed two runs on four hits with three strikeouts.

“She was just really on,” Northview coach Nick Chappetta said about Eggers’ playoff performance. “She was hitting her spots, really good control and getting ahead in the count.”

The Bobcats capitalized on an error from Northview, whose fielding error allowed Mackenna Fry to reach base and advance to third in the first. Fry later scored on a ground out from Kiley Foster to take a 1-0 Bowling Green lead.

Northview (18-6) used Bowling Green miscues to score in the third. Ashley VanSlyke, who began the inning with a single, later scored on a bunt from the Wildcats’ Sophia McKarus and throwing error by Bowling Green. McKarus, who advanced on the mistake, scored on a second Bobcat error to take an early one-run advantage.

Bobcats pitcher Katelyn Ziems was tagged for three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

“[Katelyn Ziems is] not going to dominate anybody speed wise, but she spins the ball all really well at its location,” Watson said. “They just did a good job putting bat on ball. They had five hits, we had three. We just happened to have two errors instead of none.”

Earlier, Trinity Nowicki drove in three runs and Brooklyn Patchen took a no-hit bid into the fifth inning as Anthony Wayne defeated Wapakoneta 12-2 in a run-rule five inning Division I district semifinal.

The Generals took a 6-0 lead on a five-run, four-hit second inning in which every Anthony Wayne batter went to the plate. Anthony Wayne loaded the bases on a base hit, walk, and bunt. Emily Llaski and Kennedy Cowan connected for back-to-back sacrifice flies to left field.

Anthony Wayne (22-0) added two more runs on two-straight two out hits from Nowicki and Patchen. Molly Conner pulled an inside pitch to left field to plate the first run of the second on a single.

Amber Schinippel of Wapakoneta (15-5) broke up Patchen’s no-hit bid with a two-out single to right-center in the fifth.

“[Patchen] had her pitches working today when she came in, added some offense for us,” Anthony Wayne coach Ron Myers said. “She had an incredible day for us to help us win that district [semifinal] today.”

Anthony Wayne delivered five hits, four straight, to score four runs and kick in the run rule in the fifth. Campbell connected for a single to drive in the fourth run of the inning to send the Generals to the district finals.

Nowicki cashed in two runs on an extra-base hit.

The Generals and Wildcats squared off three times in the regular season, with Anthony Wayne winning all three games. Northview was shut out twice by Anthony Wayne during their meetings.

“We played both of those good teams, we played ’em before,” Nowicki said. “So it just prepares us more and we know we can do it cause we've beat them before. It just gets us going.”

