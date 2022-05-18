ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Adventure Oasis Water Park to remain for Independence residents only this year

By Dave D'Marko
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HECiv_0fhfuS4400

INDENPENDENCE, Mo. — Some cities are making changes to their pool plans after lifeguard shortages and increased demand left them scrambling last summer.

Adventure Oasis Water Park in Independence will require proof of Independence residency. It’s a change they made in the middle of last summer.

The lazy river, kiddie area and pool are ready to be filled at Adventure Oasis WaterPark.

Pool managers are hoping 2022 will be less of an adventure than last year.

At one point they had to close because of a chlorine shortage, they also dealt with a shortage of lifeguards. All at a time when other cities decisions not to open their pools had people making the trip to Independence.

“We had record setting attendance in June that led to some unfortunate events there were concerns about safety and patrons weren’t having the experience at the park that we wanted them to do,” Meg Lewis, Independence Communications Manager, said.

So the city decided mid-season to make the waterpark for residents only, a program that will continue this summer. Further details, including proof of residency examples, are available on the water park’s website .

“We have received really positive feedback from residents since then and this year when we made that announcement people were really thankful they were going to continue have that positive experience here,” Lewis said.

Independence residents and non-residents may sign-up for swim lessons, exercise classes, party rentals, or group bookings.

As for staffing this season, pool managers say they are still sifting through applications to see how many lifeguards will meet certification requirements.

Adventure Oasis will open Memorial Day weekend May 28.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
gladstonedispatch.com

New amenities at Gladstone Municipal Pool

GLADSTONE — With outdoor swimming season around the corner, the city will host a sneak peak open house on Saturday, May 21, at Gladstone Municipal Pool, 7011 N. Holmes St. New amenities at the pool include bathhouse fixtures, an entryway and a party room. The first 100 households that...
GLADSTONE, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Broke-Ass Downtown Kansas City Hotel Doesn't Have Cash To Fund South Loop Lid

The deets on this hipster fantasy just keep getting more hilarious as we learn more . . . A not-so-fun-fact that shouldn't be overlooked . . . THE DOWNTOWN KANSAS CITY CONVENTION HOTEL ALREADY OWES TAXPAYERS MILLIONS OF BUCKS & DOESN'T HAVE THE CASH TO FINANCE THE SOUTH LOOP LID!!!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Independence, MO
Independence, MO
Lifestyle
Independence, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
CJ Coombs

The historical ornate Harvey M. Vaile Mansion in Independence, Missouri is open to the public as a museum

Vaile Mansion, Independence, Missouri.Photo by Carol M. Highsmith, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Harvey M. Vaile Mansion is located at 1500 North Liberty Street in Independence, Missouri. It was built in 1881 and is a powerful example of "Second Empire Gothic Italianate brick beauty." It's also known as the Napoleon III style including a variety of historical styles. This style was popular during Napoleon III's reign in France from 1852 through 1871.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure#Indenpendence
KMBC.com

Puppies dumped during thunderstorms outside Shawnee dog sanctuary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six puppies dumped outside a Shawnee dog sanctuary during thunderstorms Tuesday night are now getting care. Imagine Furever Ranch posted on its Facebook page that the puppies were abandoned in its parking lot. Imagine Furever Ranch takes care of senior dogs and contacted other animal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
kansascitymag.com

7 Things To Do This Weekend In KC: May 19-22 2022

Jacob Collier is coming to The Truman this Thursday night. This event has been rescheduled from May 2020, and resellers seemed to have marked up ticket prices quite a bit. But trust us when we say it’s worth it because Jacob Collier has the voice of an indie angel.
KANSAS CITY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Biggest Bounce House in the World Coming To Missouri This Summer

Get ready for this biggest and most awesomest (yeah I just made that up) bounce house in the world is coming to Missouri this summer. Kansas City July 1st through the 3rd is where you want to be to enjoy and entertain yourself and your family in the biggest bounce house in the world. It's an obstacle course, there's a new Sports Slam (with goals, nets, hoops, balls, & zones for climbing), and a 25-foot tall space-themed spectacle with a five-person slide. If you want to burn some energy I can tell you this is the way.
KMBC.com

1 dies after boat capsizes on lake at Unity Village

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died after a boat capsized Thursday at a lake at Unity Village. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said two people were fishing in a small boat when it capsized, throwing the pair into the water. Authorities said one person was able to...
UNITY VILLAGE, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Real Estate Moguls Cashing Out In Quality Hill

Here's another quick sign that our "Downtown Renaissance" no longer has "momentum" on its side. A quick peek from paywall content . . . "Up for grabs are the Quality Hill Apartments, which encompass 331 units in 16 residential buildings. The properties cover about two square blocks, most bounded roughly north to south by 10th and 12th streets, and west to east by Pennsylvania Avenue and Broadway. A listing price was not available. "
KANSAS CITY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy