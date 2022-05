HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Early voting has begun for Georgia’s 2022 primary elections with primary day just six days out. From an unusually high-profile race for secretary of state — to a governor’s race where candidates disagree on who won elections in previous years — to a crowded Senate race with a former football legend as the frontrunner, the nation will be watching this primary in the pivotal swing state, which could be the most important bellwether in the U.S.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO