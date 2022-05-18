ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, FL

Bozeman and Holmes County prepare for playoff games

By Thomas Shults
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CmMF7_0fhft8ho00

FORT MYERS, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Bozeman and Holmes County are readying for their semi-final 1A playoff games Wednesday.

Top-seeded Bozeman is taking on Dixie County.

The Bucks are 24-4 this season and have won every single game against the 1A competition they have played.

“It’s more of just like do what we do all year,” Bucks center fielder Brody Langlotz said. “You know we’re not really thinking about like the seeding we all know like Dixie County, every team that made it this far is going to be good.”

Holmes County is playing Fort White. The Blue Devils are 22-7 and undefeated in 1A play. After getting knocked out of the playoffs by Chipley last season, Holmes County has returned with a vengeance.

We were down here and we had more fun and we were excited to be here and kind of forgot what we were here for. And next thing we know Chipley put it to us pretty good,” Holmes County Head Baseball Coach Jeromy Powell said. “This year there’s a different sense in all of them and they’re here on a mission.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Holmes County baseball wins Class 1A State Title

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Holmes County baseball team won their programs first state championship with a 3-1 victory over Bozeman in the Class 1A State Finals. Senior Colby Jones got the start and win for the Blue Devils who finish the season at 24-7. The Bucks finish as Class 1A State Runners-up and […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bozeman baseball advances to Class 1A State Title

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB) – After trailing by four runs, the Bozeman baseball team rallied to advanced to the Class 1A State Title with a 8-4 victory over Dixie County in Fort Myers Wednesday evening. The top-ranked Bucks (25-4) will await their opponent as Holmes County and Fort White are facing off in second game […]
FORT MYERS, FL
WMBB

Holmes County makes return trip to Fort Myers

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Holmes County baseball team was sent off to Fort Myers on Monday afternoon, preparing for their second consecutive Class 1A State Semifinals appearance. The Blue Devils fell to the eventual state runners-up Chipley in the Final Four last season, but Holmes County senior right fielder Trent Pilcher said they’re coming […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Holmes County, FL
Government
Local
Montana Sports
City
Chipley, FL
Bozeman, MT
Sports
City
Fort White, FL
Bozeman, MT
Government
City
Fort Myers, FL
County
Holmes County, FL
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
Local
Florida Government
WJHG-TV

Big River Honey coming to Endeavor Property in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tupelo honey is a southern favorite, and a honey processor and harvester -- Big River Honey -- is coming to Jackson County. “So, they produce tupelo honey, raw tupelo honey, as well as other products you can create from honey like skin care products, etc.,” Vice President of Business Development Zach Gilmore said.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Hurricane Michael spurs more county upgrades

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Michael, Bay County was able to recognize some deficiencies when it comes to infrastructure. Communication technologies were put on that list of improvements. Cell phones, TVs and computers were rendered useless after Hurricane Michael, making it difficult for safety officials to communicate important information to everyone in Michael’s […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Progress at standstill for new Jackson Co. school

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County school officials are planning to combine younger Grand Ridge and Sneads students into one school. The legislature has appropriated money to build a new school, but a lot of the project’s details are still up in the air. Right now, most Sneads K-4 students graduate and go to […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Bucks#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Local athletes sign to colleges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three Bay High athletes are on to bigger and better things. Two cheerleaders and a football player signed to colleges Wednesday. Cheerleader Kailey Kaspar signed to the University of North Florida. Fellow cheerleader Isabelle Stevens is signed to the University of South Florida. Former Bay High running back Demari Wyatt […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

11,000 new jobs in Okaloosa County

Here are the Parade Winners from the 66th Annual Billy Bowlegs Torchlight Parade:. “We would like to thank Step One Automotive Group for their support as well as all of the organizations and business that participated in making this year’s parade the fun, successful event it was,” said President/CEO of the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber, Ted Corcoran.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Possible fire shuts down part of Harrison Ave.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A possible structure fire has shut down part of Harrison Avenue in Panama City. The Panama City Police Department and the Panama City Fire Department are responding to a building located on Harrison Ave. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. This is a developing story, and we […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Legals May 19, 2022

The School Board of Jackson County, Florida, gives notice of its intent to adopt / amend / repeal Board Policies. A link to the proposed policies can be found at www.jcsb.org. A list of policies to be repealed can be found at https://jackson.ic-board.com/ at the “Policies and Regs” tab. Hard copies of the proposed policies and the policies to be repealed can be reviewed at the Jackson County School Board Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
valdostatoday.com

Bainbridge fishermen win state fishing championship

LINCOLNTON – Two Bainbridge fishermen have won the bass fishing state championship against 129 other boats that made the finals. According to GHSA Facebook page, Bainbridge Bass Cats have won the 2nd GHSA Bass Fishing State Championship out of 58 schools who made the finals. The tournament, presented by Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance, was held on May 14th at Clarks Hill Lake.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Drake

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Drake, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! Drake, an American Bulldog, is three years old. This sweet boy is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call (850) 767-3333. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Residential roads getting repaved in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – About 4.5 miles of Bay County’s roadways will soon receive improvements. County commissioners awarded a $4.3-million contract to Gulf Coast Utility Contractors to repair roads damaged as a result of Hurricane Michael. Most of the work will take place on residential roads in unincorporated Bay County. This is the third […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

North Bay Haven student suspended for racist TikTok

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —Administrators at North Bay Haven Charter Academy have suspended a student for making a racist TikTok message that spread around the school. The school is now dealing with the repercussions. Earlier this week a student at North Bay Haven told kids to point at a camera. He then layered a voice-over […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Jackson officers honored during National Police Week

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — National Police Week is a time to honor those who sacrifice so much to protect our communities. News 13 partnered with the Jackson County Times to show our appreciation through goodie bags. “It makes us feel great,” Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller said. “It humbles us a lot to let […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Oyster farms are booming business

Driving over the Garcon Point Bridge between Navarre and Milton, one might notice some floating objects in East Bay, heralded by an American flag and the Florida state flag. Those objects in the water are not traps—they are oyster farms, put there by Emerald Tides Oyster Company. On the other side, Brandon Smith’s Grayson Bay Oyster Company has their own farms in Escambia Bay.
MILTON, FL
southeastsun.com

Britt aiming to make Wiregrass history

Katie Boyd Britt is on the verge of making history when Alabama voters go to the polls on Tuesday, May 24. The daughter of Julian and Debra Boyd of Enterprise, Britt was born and raised in the City of Progress, where she attended, and started the student government association, at Hillcrest Elementary School and later was a two-time winner of the World Cheerleading Association Cheerleader of the Year Award while attending Enterprise High School. In 2000, she was named Alabama’s Junior Miss and first runner-up in America’s Junior Miss, now known as the Distinguished Young Woman Program.
ENTERPRISE, AL
WMBB

WMBB

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy