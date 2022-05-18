ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Auditions planned for 2022 Vintage Voices

 2 days ago
ALTON — The Vintage Voices committee has set auditions for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at YWCA of Alton, 304 E. 3rd St., Alton. Actors wanting to audition for the 2022 edition of Vintage Voices will be asked to do a cold...

WOW, Germania open new Jerseyville event venue

JERSEYVILLE - The Brynildsen family continues to expand their hospitality businesses with a new venue adjacent and accessible through their new Germania Brewhaus location. Just a few months since Germania Brewhaus opened in Jerseyville at 309 N. State St., Barbie and Bryan Brynildsen, of Alton, opened its event center adjacent and accessible through Germania, which will be the new venue's bar and beverages area. Germania is owned by the Brynildsens' sons Ben Brynildsen, along with his wife, Maggie, and Jared Brynildsen, and his wife, Carolyn. This is Barbie and Bryan Brynildsens' first event center location in Jerseyville; the couple also own WOW Event Center, 515 E. 3rd St., and WOW on Broadway, 630 E. Broadway, both in Alton. Their son Matt Brynildsen and his wife, Reilly, also are involved with the WOW Event Center and becoming more involved as the business grows.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Hartford centennial set Saturday

HARTFORD — The Hartford Centennial Celebration is set for Saturday after a two-year hold because of COVID precautions. The village was founded in 1920 and a celebration was planned for 2020. The delay has allowed organizers to develop plans for a daylong celebration culminating with one of the Riverbend's first fireworks show of the season.
HARTFORD, IL
Your guide to summer concerts

From Rock ‘n Roll to Blues and Country to tunes that make you want to get up and dance, community summer concerts offer a little something for everyone. Do you have a favorite band? Maybe it’s Butchwax and the Hollywoods, who have been entertaining local audiences with favorites from the ’50s, ‘60s and ‘70s for 35 years. Or perhaps you’re into the ‘80s and ‘90s. If so, you’ll want to seek out Queens Blvd. Their high-energy covers will undoubtedly have you singing in your seats or dancing in front of the stage. The same can be said for perennial favorites Dr. Zhivegas, Fanfare, Big Love, Trilogy and Rockin’ Chair.
COTTLEVILLE, MO
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Alton, IL
Alton, IL
Entertainment
S.A.K service to restart June 6

ALTON - Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton will be resuming its Serving Area Kids (S.A.K) free summer lunch program starting Monday, June 6 and running every Monday and Thursday until Aug. 15. Students will be able to pick up their lunch from these locations from 11 a.m.-noon:
ALTON, IL
No Thursday fireworks this year for Alton, Grafton

Last year’s experiment of having fireworks on Thursdays in Alton and Grafton appears to be over. A Grafton City Council agenda item calling for a special event permit for the Light Up the Road fireworks was not dealt with Tuesday night, and it appears the reason is financial. Grafton...
GRAFTON, IL
"If I Never Wake Up" at Alton Little Theater Saturday

ALTON - Amare and Alton Little Theater have teamed up to bring Ty Bechel's two-act live performance, If I Never Wake Up, to Madison County one more time at the Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., in Alton at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21. This powerful, heart-pounding, and emotional two-act drama follows Aurora, her two troubled friends, and her family through the escalation of substance use and how decisions can affect everyone involved. This will be the seventh performance of this close-to-home tragedy that touches everyone in attendance. Tickets are a suggested $3 donation at the door. Following the play will be a brief Q&A with the cast, director, and special guests.
ALTON, IL
Alton humanitarian, documentarian Bob Gill remembered

ALTON - Along with friends and family, the nonprofit community is mourning the sudden death of Bob Gill, a tireless volunteer  with many Metro East organizations and a dedicated lobbyist for the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club. "Bob led lobby teams. He was really active on the local level," said the Sierra Club's Virginia Woulfe-Beile, co-coordinator of the Piasa Palisades Group's Three Rivers Project. "He also was a photo documentarian, led drum circles for our Spring into Healing event and worked with the Confluence Climate Collaborative. "One of the first big issues he worked on with the Sierra Club was a challenge to logging at Pere Marquette State Park."
ALTON, IL
Bethalto fish fry set Saturday

BETHALTO — The Bethalto Masonic Lodge will have a fish fry Saturday starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. or when sold out. The lodge will offer white fish and buffalo in the parking lot at 455 S. Prairie St., Bethalto, along with tarter sauce and onions on the side with choice of bread.
BETHALTO, IL
Downtown Gillespie buzzing Saturday with run, car show, Corvettes

Downtown Gillespie was buzzing on Saturday, May 14 thanks to an effort by Grow Gillespie and the Central Illinois Corvette Club. Beautiful weather allowed the day’s festivities to go off without a problem starting with an 5k walk and run. The spring chicken-themed 3.1 mile walk and run took place throughout town starting near the Illinois Coal Museum in Gillespie and Giving Garden.
BENLD, IL
Entertainment
KMOV

Adam Wainwright looks to hold Charity Event at Topgolf in Chesterfield

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Adam Wainwright and Tommy Edman, with support from 101 ESPN host “Swinging for Impact” at Top Golf Sunday, June 12 at 6 p.m. Participants can enjoy golfing with their favorite Cardinals players. All of the proceeds will go towards Big League Impact, a nonprofit Wainwright started in 2013 to help fight poverty through the platform of sports.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
Health Fair at SSP

ALTON — The Older Adults Health Council hosted a health fair Wednesday at Senior Services Plus, Inc. in Alton. Health care agencies from around the region came together to help educate seniors on a variety of issues including legal matters, senior living and wellness screenings.
ALTON, IL
St. Louis Holocaust Museum receives $1 Million pledge

Today, the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum announced a $1 million dollar pledge from the Tilles Foundation to support the Museum’s new Impact Lab. The Tilles Foundation is a private foundation “dedicated to finding the most effective and impactful ways to help children in the Greater St. Louis Region through innovative charitable partnerships.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
